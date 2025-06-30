Exclusive Summer Wellness With Endospheres Therapy At Trellis Spa

This summer, Trellis Spa will be the only luxury spa in Texas to offer the award-winning, non-invasive Endospheres Therapy treatment-available exclusively from July 1 through August 31.

The non-invasive body sculpting treatment uses a patented system of 55 rotating spheres to deliver rhythmic micro-vibrations that stimulate circulation, support lymphatic drainage, and smooth the appearance of cellulite.

Each treatment is designed to target the body's lymphatic and circulatory systems, supporting improved tone, fluid reduction, and a smoother appearance.

From July 1 to August 31, Trellis Spa offers an award-winning, non-invasive treatment from Italy that enhances circulation and promotes a radiant, refined look.

- Kelleye Martin, Trellis Spa Director HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is proud to offer an exclusive wellness experience straight from Italy. From July 1 through August 31, Trellis Spa will be the only luxury spa in Texas featuring Endospheres Therapy , a unique addition to its extensive menu of full-body treatments.“We're always looking to bring our guests the most innovative, effective treatments available,” says Trellis Spa Director Kelleye Martin.“Endospheres Therapy complements our existing offerings by delivering visible results through a therapeutic, non-invasive approach. We're proud to be the exclusive Texas spa destination for this technology during the summer.”Endospheres Therapy has garnered attention from leading beauty publications, including Cosmopolitan, Bella Magazine and Elle's 2025 Best Tools & Treatments Awards for Best Lymphatic Drainage Treatment for the Body. The non-invasive body sculpting treatment uses a patented system of 55 rotating spheres to deliver rhythmic micro-vibrations that stimulate circulation, support lymphatic drainage, and smooth the appearance of cellulite. The treatment also provides facial lifting and body sculpting benefits.Each treatment is designed to target the body's lymphatic and circulatory systems, supporting improved tone, fluid reduction, and a smoother appearance.Martina Vallescura, Master Trainer with Endospheres, says Trellis Spa was a natural choice for the brand's Texas luxury spa debut.“Trellis is a beautiful, well-respected spa that attracts guests who prioritize both results and overall well-being,” she says.“Its commitment to offering advanced treatments in a wellness-focused setting aligns perfectly with the Endospheres approach.”Visible results often appear after the first session, with full body contouring achieved through a series of 6 to 12 treatments, spaced two to three times per week. To optimize the experience, guests are encouraged to stay hydrated, avoid food at least an hour before treatment, and skip lotions prior to their session.Available starting July 1, guests can choose from three Endospheres Therapy options:Endospheres Body Sculpting RitualThis 50-minute treatment offers a luxurious body-contouring experience designed to promote a smoother, more toned appearance. Using advanced techniques, the ritual helps support natural lymphatic flow and encourages a refined texture while easing muscular tension. Guests may choose a targeted focus area or indulge in a full-body session tailored to their preferences.Endospheres Lifting & Drainage FacialThis 50-minute non-invasive facial gently tones, sculpts, and supports natural detoxification for a refreshed and radiant complexion. Designed to reduce puffiness and promote a lifted, youthful appearance, the treatment encourages improved skin texture and a luminous glow, all with no downtime.The Signature Endospheres Face & Body ExperienceThis indulgent 100-minute ritual offers a complete head-to-toe renewal, combining a focused 55-minute body sculpting session with a rejuvenating 25-minute facial treatment. The experience promotes a sense of overall radiance and refinement, perfect for enhancing natural contours and supporting ongoing wellness. Ideal for those seeking a pre-event glow, post-travel refresh, or monthly self-care ritual.Photos available here.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure's World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston's historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush's time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a“Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club's luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club's grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time registered dietitian, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery by The Houstonian Club. At 26,500 square feet, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage 'n' Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston's historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.the-clubThe Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

