Lake Street Capital Partners Establishes New Residential Services Platform Highpoint Exterior Home Services By Partnering With Choufani & Bailey Roofing & Restoration

CHICAGO, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Street Capital Partners, LP ("Lake Street Capital Partners" or "Lake Street Cap"), a Chicago-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the establishment of Exterior Home Services, LLC, doing business as HighPoint Exterior Home Services ("HighPoint"), a new investment platform focused on roofing and related exterior residential services. In combination with this launch, Lake Street Capital Partners has also completed its majority investment in Choufani & Bailey Roofing & Restoration, LLC ("Choufani & Bailey" or the "Company").

Choufani & Bailey is a North Carolina based provider of exterior home repair, replacement, and remodeling services. Founded in Wilmington, North Carolina, Choufani & Bailey has established itself as a trusted partner to homeowners, property managers, and HOA organizations in need of critical roofing, gutter, siding, and window repair or replacement. The Company's primary focus is to provide retail services to these customers while also bringing the industry expertise to service any, and all, insurance related work for its customer base. More recently, Choufani & Bailey successfully demonstrated the transferability of its model with the recent expansion to the Raleigh market, bringing its differentiated go-to-market strategy and core focus of delivering exceptional customer service and quality to this strategic growth market.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with the Lake Street Capital Partners team to support and accelerate the growth plans we are executing on at Choufani & Bailey," said James Bailey, Co-Founder of Choufani & Bailey.

"James and I were committed to finding a proven growth partner to continue to bring our Company's unique value proposition to more customers across the East Coast, " added Sharbel Choufani, Co-Founder of Choufani & Bailey. "The opportunity to create a partnership with Justin, Brant, and the rest of the Lake Street Capital team to achieve this goal was a no-brainer."

"Choufani & Bailey represents the perfect company to launch our new platform, HighPoint Exterior Home Services," said Brant Wilczek, Managing Director of Lake Street Capital Partners. "James, Sharbel, and the rest of the Choufani & Bailey team have created tremendous brand equity within their core market. Providing them with the resources and strategic support to continue expanding their presence to other highly attractive markets represented a compelling opportunity for us at Lake Street Cap."

"This latest transaction demonstrates the continued momentum we are experiencing across the residential services sector at Lake Street Cap," added Justin Terzo, Managing Partner of Lake Street Capital Partners. "Home services continue to remain attractive due to its recession resilient nature, untapped organic growth potential within many of the sector's operating companies, and opportunity for strategic regional and national market expansion."

As part of the transaction, Lake Street Capital Partners was represented by Stinson LLP and Miller Cooper & Co., Ltd. Choufani & Bailey was advised by Amdel Associates, Inc.

About HighPoint Exterior Home Services

HighPoint Exterior Home Services was created in 2025 as a platform focused on local and regional companies providing exceptional roofing and related exterior services to homeowners and property managers. The platform was launched in concert with the investment in Choufani & Bailey, an expert in residential roofing replacement and renovation projects serving the Raleigh and Wilmington, North Carolina markets. For more information on HighPoint Exterior Home Services and Choufani & Bailey, please visit .

About Lake Street Capital Partners, LP

Lake Street Capital Partners, LP ("Lake Street Cap") is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on making control, significant minority, and co-investments in North American based lower middle market companies across the consumer, services, and distribution sectors. Lake Street Cap seeks to invest in growth-oriented founders and family-owned businesses in search of a strategic and value-added capital partner. Lake Street Cap typically makes equity investments of $5 million to $15 million per transaction. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

