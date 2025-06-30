Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size Worth $338.06 Billion By 2031, Globally, At A CAGR Of 6.16%, Rising Demand For Material Handling Equipment In Warehouse Sector Business Market Insights

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from Business Market Insights [BMI], " Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size and Forecast (2021–2031)" forecasts how the market is set to surge 51% by 2031 as Warehouse and Logistics Sector is Growing. The report spotlights growing construction sector, warehouse and logistics sector in supporting the global demand for forklifts, cranes, and excavators among others.

The report forecasts the market to expand from US$ 224.15 billion in 2024 to US$ 338.06 billion by 2031, registering a robust CAGR of 6.16% over the 2025–2031 period.

The construction industry is growing rapidly in various countries across the globe, with a rise in government investments and an increase in demand for various construction projects. Countries such as the US, China, Mexico, Brazil, and India have the most significant construction businesses in the world. According to the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), the US construction industry is growing with an investment of ~US$ 1.4 trillion per year. A surge in construction activities in the country, along with the increasing population and the proliferating commercial sector, drives the heavy construction equipment market growth.

Overview of report findings

The increasing government funding projects in transportation, renewable energy, and public infrastructure sectors across developing countries such as India, Mexico, and Brazil drive the demand for heavy construction equipment. According to the World Bank, per year, more than US$ 3.7 trillion is invested in infrastructure development to meet the growing demand of growing global populations.Heavy construction equipment used in material handling applications include forklifts, cranes, conveyor belts, hoists, excavators, telescopic handler cranes, crawler cranes, gantry cranes, and tower cranes. The increasing demand for this material handling equipment in the logistics and warehousing sector is a major driving factor for the Heavy Construction Equipment Market growth. The global logistics sector was valued at US$ 8.96 trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 15.79 trillion by 2028. In China, the logistics sector accounted for 13.7% of its GDP, while Brazil's logistics sector accounted for 10.8% of its GDP. In Europe, the UK's logistics sector accounted for 7.7% of its GDP, and Germany's logistics sector accounted for 7.3% of its overall GDP. Such growth in the logistics sector across the globe fuels the demand for heavy construction equipment.The global demand for the long-term construction sector is growing rapidly owing to the increasing government investment in infrastructure development. For instance, ~US$ 1.2 trillion in funding was passed by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the US, and US$ 828.8 billion was passed by the EU infrastructure development fund in Europe.In Asia Pacific, the rising population is putting a strain on current infrastructure, highlighting the need for the development of new rail networks, residential structures, and roadways. The construction industry in Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 4.36 trillion in 2022, which represents 45% of the overall global construction industry. The investment is mostly in countries such as India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and China. The governments and regulatory bodies in countries in this region are focusing on additional infrastructure investments which is proliferating the demand for heavy construction equipment. In Saudi Arabia, the construction industry plays a significant role in physical and economic development. It accounts for ~9% of the GDP and employs ~1.5 million people. Government initiatives supporting the construction of new highways, bridges, sports facilities, and residential and governmental offices fuel the growth of the construction industry in the country. According to the Middle East Economic Digest (MEED), several private and public sector investments in the pipeline in MENA reached more than US$ 3 trillion in 2023. Construction spending crossed over US$ 2 trillion in the first half of 2024.Companies operating in the global heavy construction equipment market focus on offering new, upgraded products to meet the evolving needs of customers. The adoption of new technologies, such as advanced hydraulic systems, GPS-based machinery, and more efficient engines, contributes to the operational effectiveness of heavy construction equipment.In October 2024, Teleo-a company providing autonomous technology for heavy construction equipment-launched autonomous heavy machinery, such as wheel loaders, terminal tractors, and excavators, at UP Partners' UP Summit. The company is expanding its strategic investment by launching new products for the construction industry. The company has secured orders for more than 34 machines from various industries, including pulp and paper, logging, port logistics, munition clearing, and agriculture. Teleo is targeting expansion into other industries, such as airports, waste and recycling, logistics, and warehousing.Asia Pacific remains a leading heavy construction equipment market, driven by flourishing construction industry. The heavy construction equipment market in Asia Pacific is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The construction sector in Asia Pacific recorded ~US$ 4.36 trillion of output in 2022, representing approximately 45% of the global construction sector. However, in January 2025, infrastructure investments related to transportation, renewable energy, and manufacturing reached US$ 21.9 billion in Singapore and Malaysia. Further, the government of New Zealand is emphasizing the development of infrastructure networks such as water and wastewater systems, road and rail networks, electricity transmission, and telecommunication infrastructure. Growing population and increasing urbanization are a few factors boosting the need to expand and upgrade important infrastructure facilities in the country. The government of New Zealand plans to offer ~US$ 47 billion for infrastructure development over the coming five years 2023-2027. The growing focus on infrastructure development is anticipated to propel the growth of construction activities, along with the application of heavy construction equipment, across the country in the coming years.

Market Segmentation



Based on Machinery Type, the market is segmented into earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, heavy construction vehicles, others. The earthmoving equipment segmented dominated the market in 2024.

Based on Propulsion Type, the market is segmented into ICE, Electric. The ICE segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on Power Output, the market is segmented into Less than 100 HP, 101-200 HP, 201-400 HP, Above 400 HP. The 201-400 HP segmented dominated the market in 2024. Based on End Use Industry, the market is segmented into building and construction, forestry and agriculture, energy and power, mining, others. The building and construction segmented dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy & Development



Key Players: The Heavy Construction Equipment Market is populated by several key players, each contributing to its growth and innovation. Some prominent players are:

1. Caterpillar Inc.

2. Deere & Company

3. Komatsu

4. XCMG Group

5. Liebherr.

Trending Topics: Electric Forklift, Tower Crane, Mini Excavator Market

Global Headlines



" Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd established Development Center - Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. announced the establishment of Hitachi Construction Machinery Development Center India Private Limited ("Hitachi Construction Machinery Development Center India"), a consolidated subsidiary that will develop and design construction machinery in India, in late December to strengthen the product development capabilities of the Hitachi Construction Machinery Group. The company will target and hire exceptional talent within India in the fields of IT and mechanical engineering and expand to a scale of 200 engineers and designers by FY2027".

" Hyundai Construction Equipment Expanded its Product Line - HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America has continued expansion of its HX crawler excavator product line with the availability of two new large frame mass excavators. The 82-ton HX800A L, and the 100-ton HX1000A L are designed to meet the needs of high-volume earthmoving, mining and quarrying applications. The HX800A L is powered by a 528 net hp (389 kW) engine, while the HX1000A L is equipped with a 620 net hp (420 kW) engine".

Conclusion

Heavy construction equipment refers to large machinery and vehicles used in construction projects to carry out tasks such as excavation, lifting, material handling, and demolition. These machines are essential for large-scale construction and civil engineering projects, providing efficiency and productivity on job sites.

The rise in global investments in the clean energy sector is also a major driving factor for the heavy construction equipment market. According to the International Energy Agency, more than US$ 3 trillion invested in 2024 for clean energy related infrastructure developments across the globe.

