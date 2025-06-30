Settlement Administrator Angeion Group Announces Proposed Settlement In Gramercy Surgery Data Incident Class Action

If you are an Individual who was notified by Gramercy Surgery Center, Inc. that your PII was potentially compromised in a June 2024 Data Incident, a Class Action Settlement may Affect Your Rights.

A federal court authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gramercy Surgery Center, Inc. ("GSC") has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit brought against them by Barbara Horvath, who alleges that GSC is liable for a June 2024 Data Incident during which cybercriminals potentially accessed files that contained individuals' private information. GSC denies all claims alleged against it and denies all charges of wrongdoing or liability.

The Representative Plaintiff in this lawsuit is Barbara Horvath, who brought this lawsuit against GSC individually and on behalf of the Settlement Class.

What does the Settlement provide?

The Settlement provides for Expense Reimbursement or an Alternative Cash Payment (up to an aggregate cap of $400,000.00), and/or Credit Monitoring for Settlement Class Members who submit a Valid Claim, all of which will be paid for by GSC to settle the class action negligence, breach of implied contract, and unjust enrichment claims against them.



Monetary Relief: Up to $2500 for documented out of pocket losses and $60 for lost time spent dealing with the Data Incident, OR an Alternative Cash Payment of $50; Credit Monitoring: Three (3) years of credit monitoring services

In addition, GSC will pay for the Costs of Notice and Claims Administration, Attorneys' Fees and Costs awarded by the Court, and service awards to the Representative Plaintiffs awarded by the Court. As part of this Settlement, GSC, has also adopted, paid for, implemented, and will maintain certain business practice changes related to information security to safeguard personal information on its systems. GSC will detail these business practice changes to Class Counsel in a confidential declaration.

Am I eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement?

The Settlement Class includes all individuals to whom GSC sent notice of the Data Incident.

Settlement Class Members were also sent notice of this class action Settlement via mail. If you received notice of this Settlement, you are eligible to receive Settlement Benefits. If you are still not sure whether you are included, you can contact the Claims Administrator by calling toll-free at 1-833-570-4900 or by visiting the Settlement Website at .

This is a closed class. If you did not receive notice of the Data Incident or notice of this class action Settlement via mail, you are not in this Settlement Class and not eligible for any payment or benefits from this settlement. All claims submitted by non-Class Members will be rejected.

To learn who the Defendants are, visit

How do I get a payment from the Settlement?

In order to receive Credit Monitoring or a Settlement payment, you must complete and submit a Claim Form. Claim Forms are available at or you may request one by mail by calling 1-833-570-4900 or emailing [email protected] . Read the instructions carefully, fill out the Claim Form, and submit it online, or mail it postmarked no later than September 29, 2025 to:

Gramercy Surgery Data Incident

c/o Claims Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

What are my rights?

If you are a Class member and do nothing, you will be bound by the Settlement and will give up any right to sue GSC in a separate lawsuit related to the legal claims in this lawsuit. If you want to keep your right to separately sue GSC, you must exclude yourself from the Settlement by August 29, 2025 . If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement and/or ask for permission to appear and speak at the Fairness Hearing but only if you do so by August 29, 2025 . Complete information is available at .

The Court's hearing.

The Court will hold a hearing at 9:30 a.m. ET on October 21, 2025 to decide whether to approve the Settlement, grant the requested attorneys' fees, litigation expenses not to exceed $200,000.00 and the proposed plan of allocation and distribution. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense, but there is no requirement that you or your own lawyer do so. The Court may elect to hold the Final Approval Hearing virtually by Zoom or some other application. The location of the hearing and/or instructions on how to attend if held virtually will be posted on the Settlement Website. Please check for updates regarding the location of the hearing.

This notice is only a summary.

For more information, including the full Notice and Settlement Agreement, visit , email [email protected] , or call 1-833-570-4900.

