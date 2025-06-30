Publication Of The Toolbox VINCI Concessions
Publication of the Toolbox VINCI Concessions
VINCI announces the publication of its“Toolbox VINCI Concessions” on its website: Annual reports and presentations | VINCI
This presentation, which is primarily intended for investors, summarises the main financial and operational data of:
- the airports of VINCI Airports's network; the main companies of VINCI Highways.
About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
