Carbon Done Right Announces Closing Of $120,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company, is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement that was initially announced on May 12, 2025, and has issued 8,000,000 shares at a price of $0.015 per share, for gross proceeds of $120,000.

A portion of the Private Placement constitutes a“related party transaction” within the meaning of Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61‐101 ‐Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61‐101”) adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61‐101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61‐101 in respect of related party participation in the Private Placement. Aggregate number of units subscribed by related parties is 4,000,000 Units.

The Company plans to utilize offering proceeds for continued investment into operations and corporate support for the Company's projects around the world.

The private placement is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company did not pay any finders' fees in connection with the private placement. The securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the private placement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Carbon Done Right

Carbon Done Right is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. The Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Carbon Done Right deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world including Sierra Leone, Yucatan, Guyana and Suriname.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively“ forward looking statements ”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“may”,“should”,“anticipate”,“will”,“intends”“expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Offering and the ongoing business of the Company. Carbon Done Right cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Carbon Done Right including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Carbon Done Right. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Carbon Done Right does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

