Vicbit Trading Center Launches CSR Initiative To Promote Digital Inclusion And Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VicBit Trading Center announces a new Corporate Social Responsibility program focused on expanding financial literacy, supporting underserved communities, and advancing global blockchain education. Phoenix, Arizona Jun 30, 2025 (Premium)

Phoenix, AZ, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VicBit Trading Center, a global digital asset platform known for its secure and transparent trading environment, has launched a dedicated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at enhancing financial inclusion and digital literacy across emerging economies. This move underscores the platform's broader mission to contribute to equitable global access to financial technologies.



The CSR program, titled“VicBit for Impact,” introduces a multi-tiered strategy including free educational modules, localized learning grants, and grassroots partnerships with non-profit and academic institutions in regions such as Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

At the core of this initiative is the VicBit Academy Global Access Track, which delivers blockchain education in more than 10 languages. The curriculum covers foundational topics such as digital asset security, decentralized finance (DeFi), and responsible trading. Designed for first-time participants in the digital asset economy, the content empowers individuals to build informed and sustainable engagement with blockchain technologies.

Additionally, VicBit Trading Center has committed a percentage of its annual revenue to sponsor on-the-ground blockchain training initiatives. These programs, coordinated with educational partners and inclusion-focused NGOs, aim to reach at least 100,000 new learners by the end of the following year.

James Whitmore, Director of Global Outreach at VicBit Trading Center, commented:

"Digital asset platforms have a responsibility not only to innovate but also to educate and empower. This initiative is part of a broader mission to ensure that blockchain is not an exclusive technology, but a tool for global equity and resilience."

The CSR roadmap also introduces a Community Impact Grant Program, providing micro-grants to early-stage blockchain projects focused on solving localized challenges-such as cross-border remittance, agricultural finance, and digital identity systems. Eligible recipients include non-profit teams, student-led groups, and innovators working toward inclusive development goals.

To improve accessibility, VicBit Trading Center will begin piloting reduced trading fees for users in designated low-income regions, alongside the rollout of expanded multilingual support. These changes are set to launch in Q4 2025 in selected countries across Africa and South Asia.

In alignment with its transparency values, the platform will publish its first VicBit CSR and Impact Report in early 2026. This document will outline program performance, funding disbursements, and future objectives, providing stakeholders with a clear view of VicBit's community commitments.

For more information on the“VicBit for Impact” initiative, grant applications, or educational partnerships, visit the official VicBit Trading Center website .

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CONTACT: Brandon Carter VicBit service (at) vicbitvip.com