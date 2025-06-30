Sempra Infrastructure Joins The Gulf Of America Alliance Gulf Star Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Gulf Star investment from Sempra Infrastructure will support scientists and managers to understand impacts of tropical species moving north along the Gulf coast

- Selby Bush Lilley, Sempra InfrastructureOCEAN SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Gulf of America Alliance is pleased to announce a new investment from Sempra Infrastructure as they become the most recent organization to join the Alliance's Gulf Star Program.The Gulf Star Program is a unique public-private partnership that leverages contributions from agencies and businesses to address key priority issues specific to the region. The Alliance provides additional capacity for these projects to reduce barriers that are often a challenge for small communities and organizations, such as high administrative burden and match requirements. All projects in the Gulf Star Program accomplish actions co-developed by the five Gulf states to support healthy beaches, clean waters, productive ecosystems and thriving coastal communities.The investment from Sempra Infrastructure will support scientists and coastal managers working to understand the impacts of tropical species moving north and how habitats, fisheries, and wildlife will need to be managed in the future.“We strive to be responsible stewards of natural resources while making a meaningful impact in the communities where we operate,” said Selby Bush Lilley, regional vice president of external affairs and communications at Sempra Infrastructure.“Supporting this initiative is an exciting opportunity to help promote biodiversity, safeguard vital ecosystems and build more resilient communities for the future.”“We welcome Sempra Infrastructure as our newest Gulf Star participant from the energy sector,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of America Alliance.“I am incredibly proud of the growing number of trusted organizations that work with us on the Gulf Star program and the impact our projects are having on Gulf coast communities.”Sempra Infrastructure joins the following Gulf Star partners: 1PointFive, Hess Corporation, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's Gulf Research Program, Shell, Motiva Enterprises, Valero, Equinor, Oxy, Freeport McMoRan, Williams, Chevron, Clean Gulf Associates, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the five Gulf states.For more information on the Alliance's Gulf Star Program visit .About the Gulf of America AllianceThe Gulf of America Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the region through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 165 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, local governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Working with these partners, we address priority issues including coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris.gulfofamericaallianceFacebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @gulfofamericaalliance

