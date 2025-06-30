Bright Line Investigations Renews Michigan Professional Investigator Agency License

We produce predictable and consistent results.

Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan

2025 Spring Training Conference - National Association of Legal Investigators - Presented by Bright Line Investigations LLC

Bright Line Investigations renews its Michigan license, reaffirming statewide compliance & continued service under Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan's leadership

STEVENS POINT, WI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Line Investigations LLC proudly announces the successful renewal of its Michigan Professional Investigator Agency License, reinforcing the agency's commitment to regulatory compliance and investigative excellence across the state. The license is held through the agency's Qualified Representative, Chief Investigator Kyle Corrigan .Corrigan, a veteran private investigator with over 17 years of experience, leads the agency's regional operations and brings extensive expertise in surveillance, insurance fraud, litigation support, and criminal defense investigations. As a Certified Insurance Fraud Investigator (CIFI) and expert witness in firearms and investigative matters, Corrigan's credentials continue to ensure that Bright Line Investigations delivers results that withstand legal scrutiny.“This renewal reflects Bright Line's unwavering dedication to professionalism, legal compliance, and client trust,” said Corrigan.“We are proud to serve Michigan's legal, insurance, and business communities with impartial, evidence-driven investigations that support truth and accountability.”Bright Line Investigations has built a reputation for high-impact results in complex criminal and civil cases. The agency offers a wide range of investigative services, with special emphasis on covert surveillance, background investigations, trial preparation, witness location, and fraud detection. Clients include attorneys, insurance carriers, corporations, government entities, and private clients who demand actionable intelligence and defensible evidence.In addition to investigative operations, Bright Line Investigations offers a full lineup of professional training and continuing education courses. The agency's licensed investigators routinely instruct other professionals in legal, insurance, and investigative fields. From firearms certification to civil rights compliance and investigative best practices, Bright Line's training division helps elevate standards and build competency across the industry.Licensed and insured in multiple states, Bright Line Investigations maintains active memberships with the following professional associations:National Association of Legal Investigators (NALI)World Association of Detectives (WAD)National Council of Investigation and Security Services (NCISS), where Corrigan serves on the Board of DirectorsInternational Intelligence Network (Intellenet)With the renewal of its Michigan license, Bright Line Investigations reaffirms its position as a trusted resource for high-level investigative services and professional training throughout the Midwest. Whether supporting litigation, mitigating risk, or enhancing industry standards through education, Bright Line remains committed to delivering results with integrity, precision, and purpose.

