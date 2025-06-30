WNBA Announces Expansion To 18 Teams With Cleveland, Detroit And Philadelphia Added

MENAFN - IANS) New York, June 30 (IANS) The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced a major expansion to 18 teams, with new teams in Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia. This expansion, subject to WNBA and NBA Boards of Governors approval, marks a significant milestone in the WNBA's commitment to growing the game.

The three new teams join the league's 15 existing teams, including the Golden State Valkyries, who tipped off play in May 2025, as well as the previously announced expansion markets in Toronto, Canada (2026) and Portland, Oregon (2026). The Cleveland team will begin play in 2028, followed by Detroit in 2029, and Philadelphia in 2030.

As per the statement by the WNBA, each location was selected based on an analysis of market viability, committed long-term ownership groups, potential for significant local fan, corporate, media, and city and state support, arena and practice facilities, and community commitment to advancing the sport, among other factors.

“The demand for women's basketball has never been higher, and we are thrilled to welcome Cleveland, Detroit, and Philadelphia to the WNBA family,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The new WNBA team in Cleveland will be owned and operated by Rock Entertainment Group (REG), the umbrella entity that houses REG Chairman Dan Gilbert's sports and entertainment properties under the Rock Family of Companies. Dan Gilbert acquired the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2005, and under his leadership, the team has won the Central Division seven times, five Eastern Conference titles, and, most notably, the 2016 NBA Championship.

“The WNBA's return to Cleveland marks a pivotal moment for women's sports. Years from now, we will reflect on this day as a truly monumental point in Cleveland sports history,” said Rock Entertainment Group Chairman Gilbert.

The Detroit WNBA ownership group is led by Tom Gores, his wife Holly, and some of the most accomplished women and men in global sports, business, entertainment, media, and finance. Gores is the owner of the Detroit Pistons. The WNBA is also making its return to Detroit, where the Shock played from 1998-2009, winning three championships.

The Philadelphia WNBA Team will be owned and operated by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and join the organization's dynamic global sports portfolio. The team will be an extension of HBSE's commitment to delivering high-performing teams that strengthen the communities where they play.