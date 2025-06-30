Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions Awards 16 College Scholarships


2025-06-30 11:46:14
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions recently awarded sixteen $3,000 college scholarships: eight to the children and/or grandchildren of Intact employees, and eight to children and/or grandchildren of the company's distribution partners. Recipients were selected based on criteria such as academic performance, leadership roles and participation in school and community activities.

"We are proud to support these remarkable students as they pursue their academic and professional goals," said Lynn O'Leary, U.S. President, Global Specialty Lines at Intact. "Their achievements and aspirations are truly inspiring, and we're excited to see the positive impact they will make in their communities and beyond. It's an honor to contribute to their continued success."

Over 400 students have been awarded college scholarships since the inception of the program in 2003. The program is funded by the Intact Charitable Trust and managed by Scholarship America®, a nonprofit scholarship program administrator.

The following are this year's award winners, along with their parent's or grandparent's employer and the college or university they plan to attend this fall:

Scholarship Recipient

Parent's or Grandparent's Employer

College Attending

Jena Bircher

Intact

Virginia Tech

Jaclyn Cadogan

Intact

Bryant University

Namitha Devulapalli

Intact

Cornell University

Kelsey Dougherty

Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.

University of California, Berkeley

Alexandra Duff

Intact

Hofstra University

Cassidy Fagan

Intact

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Josie Gerdeman

Intact

University of Massachusetts Amherst

Avery Halloran

PointeNorth Insurance Group, LLC

University of Georgia

Lauren Hill

Citadel Insurance

Brigham Young University

Kylie Jones

Roach Howard Smith & Barton

Baylor University

Morgan Kim

Intact

University of Massachusetts Amherst

Thomas Lipford

Intact

Appalachian State University

Jillian Lux

HUB International

Arizona State University

Tyler Revolinski

Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC

University of St. Thomas

Anna Roling

Cottingham & Butler Insurance Services, Inc

University of Iowa

Luke Welser

Providers Insurance Consultants, Inc.

Saint Louis University

The Intact Charitable Trust USA is a tax–exempt private foundation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code managed by employees of Intact Services USA LLC.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions
 Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; trade credit; and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the U.K. and Ireland. IFC's business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW). The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, which wholly owns Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is backed by the financial strength of Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC), rated A+ by A.M. Best.

SOURCE Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

