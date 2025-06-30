Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions Awards 16 College Scholarships
Scholarship Recipient
Parent's or Grandparent's Employer
College Attending
Jena Bircher
Intact
Virginia Tech
Jaclyn Cadogan
Intact
Bryant University
Namitha Devulapalli
Intact
Cornell University
Kelsey Dougherty
Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.
University of California, Berkeley
Alexandra Duff
Intact
Hofstra University
Cassidy Fagan
Intact
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Josie Gerdeman
Intact
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Avery Halloran
PointeNorth Insurance Group, LLC
University of Georgia
Lauren Hill
Citadel Insurance
Brigham Young University
Kylie Jones
Roach Howard Smith & Barton
Baylor University
Morgan Kim
Intact
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Thomas Lipford
Intact
Appalachian State University
Jillian Lux
HUB International
Arizona State University
Tyler Revolinski
Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC
University of St. Thomas
Anna Roling
Cottingham & Butler Insurance Services, Inc
University of Iowa
Luke Welser
Providers Insurance Consultants, Inc.
Saint Louis University
The Intact Charitable Trust USA is a tax–exempt private foundation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code managed by employees of Intact Services USA LLC.
About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions
Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; trade credit; and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.
Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the U.K. and Ireland. IFC's business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW). The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, which wholly owns Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.
Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is backed by the financial strength of Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC), rated A+ by A.M. Best.
