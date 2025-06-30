Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions Awards 16 College Scholarships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions recently awarded sixteen $3,000 college scholarships: eight to the children and/or grandchildren of Intact employees, and eight to children and/or grandchildren of the company's distribution partners. Recipients were selected based on criteria such as academic performance, leadership roles and participation in school and community activities. "We are proud to support these remarkable students as they pursue their academic and professional goals," said Lynn O'Leary, U.S. President, Global Specialty Lines at Intact. "Their achievements and aspirations are truly inspiring, and we're excited to see the positive impact they will make in their communities and beyond. It's an honor to contribute to their continued success." Over 400 students have been awarded college scholarships since the inception of the program in 2003. The program is funded by the Intact Charitable Trust and managed by Scholarship America®, a nonprofit scholarship program administrator. The following are this year's award winners, along with their parent's or grandparent's employer and the college or university they plan to attend this fall:

Scholarship Recipient Parent's or Grandparent's Employer College Attending Jena Bircher Intact Virginia Tech Jaclyn Cadogan Intact Bryant University Namitha Devulapalli Intact Cornell University Kelsey Dougherty Alliant Insurance Services, Inc. University of California, Berkeley Alexandra Duff Intact Hofstra University Cassidy Fagan Intact University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Josie Gerdeman Intact University of Massachusetts Amherst Avery Halloran PointeNorth Insurance Group, LLC University of Georgia Lauren Hill Citadel Insurance Brigham Young University Kylie Jones Roach Howard Smith & Barton Baylor University Morgan Kim Intact University of Massachusetts Amherst Thomas Lipford Intact Appalachian State University Jillian Lux HUB International Arizona State University Tyler Revolinski Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC University of St. Thomas Anna Roling Cottingham & Butler Insurance Services, Inc University of Iowa Luke Welser Providers Insurance Consultants, Inc. Saint Louis University

The Intact Charitable Trust USA is a tax–exempt private foundation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code managed by employees of Intact Services USA LLC.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; trade credit; and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading Specialty lines insurer with international expertise and a leader in Commercial lines in the U.K. and Ireland. IFC's business has grown organically and through acquisitions to almost $24 billion of total annual operating direct premiums written (DPW). The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, which wholly owns Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is backed by the financial strength of Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC), rated A+ by A.M. Best.

SOURCE Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED