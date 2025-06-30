Roth Staffing Companies Named As One Of The Largest Staffing Firms In The US 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "When our company was founded in 1994, we didn't set out to become one of the largest staffing firms in the US, but our commitment to excellence and to our core values propelled us to success," said Adam Roth, CE of Roth Staffing Companies. "Thank you to everyone who has helped us become the organization we are today, fulfilling our Purpose - 'To make life better for the people we serve' - every day for the customers, candidates, communities, and coworkers we serve."

Added together, the companies on the list generated $126.4 billion last year. Staffing revenue in the report includes temporary staffing, direct hire and retained search as well as temp-to-hire conversions. The full list of 224 firms can be found starting on the next page as well as in SIA's interactive tool .

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations throughout the US. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting , Ledgent Technology , Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

About SIA

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies