Autotrader Names Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the primary joys of getting a new car is basking in the thrill of an eye-catching exterior, but most buyers know ultimately, they will spend much more time inside their vehicle than admiring it from the outside. Today's new-car shoppers will be relieved to learn they don't have to spend top-dollar to enjoy an exceptional interior. To help narrow the shopping list, Autotrader, a Cox Automotive brand, recently named the Best Interiors Under $50,000 for 2025 . "When you spend enough time in your car, you will begin to appreciate the benefits of superior interior design," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Contrary to what some may initially think, interior design goes far beyond appearance. When the Autotrader editors evaluate a vehicle's interior, we primarily consider function and feel. We touch everything, turn every knob, punch every button, slide every lever. We operate the infotainment system, adjust the seats, open and close the windows – everything a driver will do inside their vehicle on a daily basis. All of these factors and more contribute to our annual selections of vehicles with the best interiors." All vehicles considered for this honor are 2025 models and feature base prices under $50,000 (including destination fees), leaving the Autotrader editors with a plethora of cars, trucks and SUVs to evaluate. This year's 10 winning vehicles feature standout interiors that rise above the competition. Below, presented in alphabetical order by brand, are Autotrader's 2025 choices for the Best Interiors Under $50,000:

Autotrader's Best Interiors Under $50,000 for 2025 1. 2025 Buick Enclave 2. 2025 Genesis G70 3. 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe 4. 2025 Kia K4 5. 2025 Lincoln Corsair 6. 2025 Mazda CX-90 7. 2025 Subaru Crosstrek 8. 2025 Ram 1500 9. 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander 10. 2025 Volkswagen Atlas

To learn more about the Best Interiors Under $50,000 for 2025 from Autotrader, including pricing details, photos, additional vehicle information and available inventory, visit .

SOURCE Autotrader

