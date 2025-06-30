Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
International Petroleum Corporation Updated Share Capital


2025-06-30 11:46:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

Following the cancellation of 288,027 common shares repurchased by IPC under the normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program, the total number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation is 113,354,532 common shares with voting rights as at June 30, 2025 and IPC holds no common shares in treasury.

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon
SVP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
...
Tel: +41 22 595 10 50
Or 		Robert Eriksson
Media Manager
...
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

This information is information that International Petroleum Corporation is required to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out above, at 17:30 CEST on June 30, 2025.

