Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect


2025-06-30 11:46:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third quarter 2025

  • In Q3, Government bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 30-40 b.kr. market value.
  • The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all benchmark Government issues, and issue size and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series.
  • During the quarter, it is planned to issue bonds in the inflation-linked RIKS 29 0917 series, with market making.
  • It is possible that a switch auction of RIKS 26 0216 will be held during the quarter.

Attachment

  • GDM Q3 Prospect 2025

MENAFN30062025004107003653ID1109742370

