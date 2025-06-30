Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
|
|
|
|
|
| June 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 23, 2025 in respect of the first quarter of 2025, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (
|
|
|
|
|
| PDMR
| Date Acquired
| Share Type
| Number of dividend shares acquired
| Purchase price per Share
| Sinead Gorman
| 26 June 2025
| SHEL (LSE)
| 2,168.85007
| GBP 25.8122
| Philippa Bounds
| 26 June 2025
| SHELL (AMS)
| 0.00607
| EUR 30.3232
| Philippa Bounds
| 26 June 2025
| SHEL (LSE)
| 370.65114
| GBP 25.8122
| Peter Costello
| 26 June 2025
| SHELL (AMS)
| 31.06261
| EUR 30.3232
| Peter Costello
| 26 June 2025
| SHEL (LSE)
| 1,017.86669
| GBP 25.8122
| Cederic Cremers
| 26 June 2025
| SHELL (AMS)
| 346.10003
| EUR 30.3232
| Machteld de Haan
| 26 June 2025
| SHELL (AMS)
| 298.36797
| EUR 30.3232
| Machteld de Haan
| 26 June 2025
| SHEL ADS (NYSE)
| 21.82433
| USD 70.88
| Robin Mooldijk
| 26 June 2025
| SHELL (AMS)
| 720.84818
| EUR 30.3232
| Andrew Smith
| 26 June 2025
| SHELL (AMS)
| 430.84853
| EUR 30.3232
| Rachel Solway
| 26 June 2025
| SHEL (LSE)
| 85.49247
| GBP 25.8122
|
|
|
|
|
| The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Julie Keefe
|
|
|
|
| Deputy Company Secretary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| ENQUIRIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Shell Media Relations
|
|
|
| International +44 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: Contact form
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|
|
| Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.
|
|
|
|
|
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Sinead
| Last Name(s)
| Gorman
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Financial Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 25.8122
| Volume
| 2,168.85007
| Total
| 55,982.792
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 2,168.85007
| Price
| 25.8122
| Total
| 55,982.792
| Date of transaction
| 26/06/2025
| Place of transaction
| London
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Philippa
| Last Name(s)
| Bounds
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Legal Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 30.3232
| Volume
| 0.00607
| Total
| 0.184
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 0.00607
| Price
| 30.3232
| Total
| 0.184
| Date of transaction
| 26/06/2025
| Place of transaction
| Amsterdam
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Philippa
| Last Name(s)
| Bounds
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Legal Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 25.8122
| Volume
| 370.65114
| Total
| 9,567.321
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 370.65114
| Price
| 25.8122
| Total
| 9,567.321
| Date of transaction
| 26/06/2025
| Place of transaction
| London
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Peter
| Last Name(s)
| Costello
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| President, Upstream
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 30.3232
| Volume
| 31.06261
| Total
| 941.918
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 31.06261
| Price
| 30.3232
| Total
| 941.918
| Date of transaction
| 26/06/2025
| Place of transaction
| Amsterdam
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Peter
| Last Name(s)
| Costello
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| President, Upstream
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 25.8122
| Volume
| 1,017.86669
| Total
| 26,273.379
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 1,017.86669
| Price
| 25.8122
| Total
| 26,273.379
| Date of transaction
| 26/06/2025
| Place of transaction
| London
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Cederic
| Last Name(s)
| Cremers
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| President, Integrated Gas
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 30.3232
| Volume
| 346.10003
| Total
| 10,494.86
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 346.10003
| Price
| 30.3232
| Total
| 10,494.86
| Date of transaction
| 26/06/2025
| Place of transaction
| Amsterdam
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Machteld
| Last Name(s)
| De Haan
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 30.3232
| Volume
| 298.36797
| Total
| 9,047.472
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 298.36797
| Price
| 30.3232
| Total
| 9,047.472
| Date of transaction
| 26/06/2025
| Place of transaction
| Amsterdam
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Machteld
| Last Name(s)
| De Haan
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| President, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| American Depository Shares (SHEL)
| Identification Code
| US7802593050
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| USD
| Price
| 70.88
| Volume
| 21.82433
| Total
| 1,546.909
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 21.82433
| Price
| 70.88
| Total
| 1,546.909
| Date of transaction
| 26/06/2025
| Place of transaction
| New York
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Robin
| Last Name(s)
| Mooldijk
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Projects & Technology Director
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 30.3232
| Volume
| 720.84818
| Total
| 21,858.424
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 720.84818
| Price
| 30.3232
| Total
| 21,858.424
| Date of transaction
| 26/06/2025
| Place of transaction
| Amsterdam
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Andrew
| Last Name(s)
| Smith
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| President, Trading and Supply
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| EUR
| Price
| 30.3232
| Volume
| 430.84853
| Total
| 13,064.706
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 430.84853
| Price
| 30.3232
| Total
| 13,064.706
| Date of transaction
| 26/06/2025
| Place of transaction
| Amsterdam
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| First Name(s)
| Rachel
| Last Name(s)
| Solway
| 2. Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
| Initial notification/ amendment
| Initial notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| Full name of the entity
| Shell plc
| Legal Entity Identifier code
| 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
| 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| Description of the financial instrument
| Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
| Identification Code
| GB00BP6MXD84
| Nature of the transaction
| Dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
| Currency
| GBP
| Price
| 25.8122
| Volume
| 85.49247
| Total
| 2,206.749
| Aggregated information
|
| Volume
| 85.49247
| Price
| 25.8122
| Total
| 2,206.749
| Date of transaction
| 26/06/2025
| Place of transaction
| London
MENAFN30062025004107003653ID1109742368
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment