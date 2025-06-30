Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme
|Date
| Number of
Shares
| Total amount
(EUR)
| Average price
(EUR)
| Lowest price
(EUR)
| Highest price
(EUR)
|23-06-2025
|14,410
|817,747
|56.75
|56.50
|56.95
|24-06-2025
|4,390
|250,424
|57.04
|56.95
|57.30
|25-06-2025
|14,392
|819,490
|56.94
|56.60
|57.25
|26-06-2025
|14,428
|821,826
|56.96
|56.80
|57.10
|27-06-2025
|11,366
|650,556
|57.24
|57.00
|57.40
|Total
|58,986
|3,360,043
|56.96
|56.50
|57.40
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,551,775 shares for a total amount of EUR 179,417,048. This corresponds to 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .
Attachment
-
PDF version of the press release
