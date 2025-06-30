Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 58,986 Ageas shares in the period from 23-06-2025 until 27-06-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 23-06-2025 14,410 817,747 56.75 56.50 56.95 24-06-2025 4,390 250,424 57.04 56.95 57.30 25-06-2025 14,392 819,490 56.94 56.60 57.25 26-06-2025 14,428 821,826 56.96 56.80 57.10 27-06-2025 11,366 650,556 57.24 57.00 57.40 Total 58,986 3,360,043 56.96 56.50 57.40

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,551,775 shares for a total amount of EUR 179,417,048. This corresponds to 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

