Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme


2025-06-30 11:46:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 58,986 Ageas shares in the period from 23-06-2025 until 27-06-2025.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
23-06-2025 14,410 817,747 56.75 56.50 56.95
24-06-2025 4,390 250,424 57.04 56.95 57.30
25-06-2025 14,392 819,490 56.94 56.60 57.25
26-06-2025 14,428 821,826 56.96 56.80 57.10
27-06-2025 11,366 650,556 57.24 57.00 57.40
Total 58,986 3,360,043 56.96 56.50 57.40

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,551,775 shares for a total amount of EUR 179,417,048. This corresponds to 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

Attachment

  • PDF version of the press release

MENAFN30062025004107003653ID1109742367

