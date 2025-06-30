Filmmaker Burdette Lands Distribution For Award-Winning 'Quiver'
Quiver movie art
Dalton Burdette
Thriller Short to Be Available on Apple TV/iTunes Starting July 18thI'm beyond thrilled that Quiver will now be available for mass public consumption. I'm so proud of my cast and crew, and I can't wait to hear the audience's thoughts on the film.” - Dalton BurdetteORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“Quiver,” which won several awards over numerous film festivals, will be available for rent and purchase on Apple TV/iTunes beginning July 18th. Movie Knights Productions CEO & Senior Content Producer Dalton Burdette, who directed and co-wrote the film, made the announcement today regarding such availability for the thriller short approximately two-and-a-half weeks from now.
“I'm beyond thrilled that Quiver will now be available for mass public consumption,” Burdette said.“I'm so proud of my cast and crew, and I can't wait to hear the audience's thoughts on the film.”
In“Quiver,” two estranged brothers (played by Tyler Picchi and Michael Schenck) try to settle their differences with a nostalgic hunting trip, only to discover that they are the ones being hunted.
“Quiver” won Best Horror Short at the Central Florida Film Festival. Among other honors, it also picked up Best Thriller Short at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival – with Burdette on-hand in Los Angeles to receive the award – and Best Drama at the Vegas Movie Awards.
The film was shot at locations in central Florida. A trailer for it can be seen on YouTube via this link .
The distribution deal continues the momentum for Movie Knights Productions, with its predecessor, action/drama multi-award winning“The Local” still available through Apple TV, Google Play Movies & TV, and YouTube.
Film lovers are encouraged to follow Movie Knights on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok for ongoing news about“Quiver” and other projects. The company also has a wildly popular YouTube channel that has amassed close to 1.7 million views.
Bruce Wawrzyniak
Now Hear This, Inc.
+1 813-854-8000
...
"Quiver" trailer
