'The Soul Of A Nation', A Book On Hindu Nationalism To Hit The Stands Next Month
A new book titled 'The Soul of a Nation: Understanding the Hindu Nationalism' is now all set to debunk many myths and challenge many misconceptions about the pervading Hindu faith.
The book penned by noted author and columnist Arun Anand is set to hit the stands next month and is expected to join the list of best-sellers.
The book offers a rigorous and civilizational perspective on Hindu nationalism, going beyond media cliches and political binaries. It situates the ideology in over 5,000 years of Indian thought, tracing its evolution from ancient philosophy to modern statecraft.
The book makes for an essential study for anyone seeking clarity on a subject that continues to shape India's future.
The book is also available on online marketing platforms like Amazon.
Notably, 'The Soul of a Nation: Understanding Hindu Nationalism' is the first structured and comprehensive analysis of the concept and ideological framework of Hindu nationalism.
Hindu nationalism has largely remained one of the most misunderstood and misrepresented ideas-misconstrued not only by its critics but, ironically, also by many of its proponents. This widespread confusion stems largely from the lack of authoritative texts that examine the subject in a holistic manner.
This book will go a long way in addressing that gap and take the readers, researchers and scholars, as well as policymakers, not just in India but across the world, on an engaging journey, as it will enlighten them about various untouched and unexplored truths, spanning over 5,000 years.
Also, the idea of 'Hindu nationalism' has emerged as a significant force in Indian politics in the past few decades, and therefore, this makes it more imperative to have a thorough, balanced, and scholarly exploration of the topic.
By articulating Hinduism's core tenets, The Soul of a Nation will break down the whole concept of Hindu nationalism in a holistic manner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment