Blo Blow Dry Bar Builds On Franchise Momentum With Double Digit Mid-Year Growth

TORONTO, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar , North America's original blow dry bar franchise, is celebrating another powerful growth milestone with the sale of 21 new franchise units year-to-date. With a mix of existing franchisees reinvesting in the brand and new partners entering the system, growth-minded entrepreneurs are taking note of Blo Blow Dry Bar's lucrative franchise opportunity .

Having welcomed six new franchisees into the system, Blo Blow Dry Bar will be opening 14 new units across several strategic markets, including: Dallas, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Orlando, FL; San Antonio, TX; Toronto, ON; and Tyler, TX. Additionally, the brand continues to experience growth from within as four existing franchisees have doubled-down on their initial investment, bringing more locations to Houston, TX; Miami, FL; and Orlando, FL.

Among the standout franchisees fueling this momentum is Fouzia Singh, an existing owner of Blo's O-Town West location in Orlando, who recently signed on to open a second location in the Lake Nona area. With a background in accounting, finance, and construction operations, Singh first entered the Blo system in early 2024. Her passion for business, empowerment, and community-building made her a natural fit for the brand.

"I've always known I wanted to grow with the brand," said Singh. "From day one, I believed in its mission, saw the potential, and knew I could build something meaningful. This expansion isn't just about business, it's about creating a legacy for my family, empowering women, and building a space that uplifts the community."

Going above and beyond typical franchise standards, Blo Blow Dry Bar continues to lead the beauty franchise industry with its commitment to premium hair care and strong brand values. This year's expansion reflects the brand's confidence in its newest franchisees-entrepreneurs who align with Blo's vision and are ready to build on its success.

"The growth we've experienced this year has truly set a precedent," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "The franchisees we've welcomed into our system are innovative business owners, and I believe they are more than capable of carrying forward the Blo Blow Dry Bar legacy."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is dedicated and determined to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness.

Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Expertly trained bloers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes their signature styles, ranging from sleek and straight to lively and bouncy curls, with customizable options such as braids, ponytails and updos for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the growing team and further expansion across North America with a key focus on development throughout the Northeast and Atlantic Coast. For more information about franchise opportunities visit .

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 165 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit .

