Good Food Mercantile To Co-Locate With Specialty Food Association's Winter Fancyfaire* 2026 In San Diego

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This dynamic collaboration brings together the GFF's values-driven ethos with the expansive reach of one of the specialty food industry's most influential trade organizations. Mercantile exhibitors will enjoy the same one-day format, benefits, and affordable pricing they've always valued, plus gain access to SFA's best-in-class services, logistics, and reach. Buyers will enjoy the ease and convenience of access to both shows in one place with one badge.

"Winter FancyFaire* buyers are eager to connect with makers who prioritize sustainability, transparency, and community impact," says SFA President, Bill Lynch. "Welcoming the Good Food Mercantile to our reimagined first-of-the-year show amplifies our commitment to delivering a new event experience while supporting a responsible and delicious food future."

As part of the brand-new Winter FancyFaire*, SFA and GFF are creating an experience that blends deep values with wide reach-offering a unique launchpad for crafters and a high-impact discovery space for buyers. Eligible brands will have the unique opportunity to be part of a values-aligned community within a major industry gathering. They'll gain access to thousands of specialty food buyers, press, and investors actively seeking new products at the first West Coast trade event of 2026.

GFF Executive Director, Nora Weiser, shares Lynch's enthusiasm, "This co-location offers our crafters unmatched visibility while maintaining the heart of what makes the Mercantile special: community, responsible production, and truly good food. It's a powerful way for us to provide greater value to our members without compromising the high standards for which we are known."

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,000 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by producing events, programs, and year-round resources and education. SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Show, Winter FancyFaire, and the sofi Award, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also produces the e-newsletter Specialty Food SmartBrief, the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions, and Show reports.

About the Good Food Foundation

The Good Food Foundation (GFF) is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that champions the broad and diverse community of food crafters, grocers, chefs, food writers, activists, and passionate food-lovers. Since 2011, initiatives like its Good Food Awards and Good Food Mercantile have been celebrating food that is both delicious and responsibly produced. GFF promotes the values of craftsmanship, sustainability, and social responsibility, connecting and elevating those committed to creating a better food system for all.

