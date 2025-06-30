Celebrating 250 Years Of Honor, Courage, And Commitment: Marine Week Chicago

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The series of events is an opportunity for the Chicagoland community to witness the extraordinary talent and commitment of Marines who serve as a living testament to the Corps' legacy of excellence. The festivities in the Windy City include Quantico Marine Band and Silent Drill Platoon performances, daily public workouts with the Marines, public displays of Marine Corps equipment, morning and evening colors ceremonies, an opening ceremony near the Chicago River, a 250commemoration event and much more.

"We're proud to be in Chicago to support the community and share the Corps' rich heritage in our 250th anniversary year"

Post thi

Two-hundred fifty years ago, the U.S. Marine Corps was authorized by an act of the Second Continental Congress, leading Captain Samuel Nicholas to establish the first Marine Corps recruiting headquarters at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, PA., on November 10, 1775.

"We're incredibly grateful to the people of Chicago for hosting this Marine Week in the Windy City," said Col. J.J. Wilson, commander of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force 250, the unit leading the Marine Corps' year-long commemoration. "For decades, Chicagoland has played a vital role in defending our nation, as the home to the 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines Regiment and the 9th Marine Corps District. We're proud to be in Chicago to support the community and share the Corps' rich heritage during this historic 250th anniversary year."

Public & Media Opportunities during Marine Week Chicago:

Opening Ceremony: The public is invited to the official opening of Marine Week Chicago at Plaza of the Americas near the Chicago River at 11am. The Quantico Marine Band will perform, with remarks by Col. J.J. Wilson and other dignitaries.Quantico Marine Rock Band Performance: Watch the Rock Band ensemble of the Quantico Marine Band perform at the RocHaus Music Venue in West Dundee, Ill., at 7pm.: Workout with the Marines: The public is invited to join Marines for 'Morning PT' each morning from 7 - 8am at Lake View Park. Exercises are suitable and adaptable for all ages and designed to test strength, endurance and coordination.Colors Ceremonies: Daily colors ceremonies will take place at the Plaza of the Americas each morning and evening (6:30am; 8pm), along with community engagements and service projects across the Chicagoland area.: Large display of Marine Corps equipment and assets at Pioneer Court near the Wrigley Building along N. Michigan Ave. The public is invited to meet their Marines, try on gear, climb aboard equipment, test their strength at a pull-up challenge, check out camo face painting for kids, and enjoy performances by the Quantico Marine Band and the Silent Drill Platoon.: Wreath-laying Ceremonies: U.S. Marines will commemorate the lives and legacies of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation with daily wreath-laying ceremonies dedicated to landmark conflicts in the Corps' history, including the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. The public is invited to observe the wreath-laying ceremonies each day at 9am at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at 24 E. Wacker Dr., Chicago.Windy City Smokeout: Come visit Marine Corps recruiters and test your strength at a pull-up bar challenge at the iconic Windy City Smokeout Country Music and BBQ Festival outside of the United Center.Premier Lacross League: This match at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martine Stadium in Geneva, Ill., will feature the Marine Corps Color Guard and a National Anthem vocalist from Quantico Marine Band. Game begins at 7pm.: Rockin' for our Vets: The Quantico Marine Band, the Marine Corps Color Guard and the Silent Drill Platoon will be featured at the Rockin' for our Vets Concert at 3:30p at Cantigny Park's Parade Field in Wheaton, Ill. Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band concert supports local veterans and their families.Commemoration Ceremony: The public is invited to the United States Marine Corps' 250Birthday commemoration ceremony, Silent Drill Platoon performance, and cake-cutting at 2pm at the Ferrara Candy Wave Wall Stage at Navy Pier®. Later, the Quantico Marine Rock Band will perform 5pm – 7pm at the same venue.

About the United States Marine Corps

The electronic press kit for the USMC 250th birthday celebration can be downloaded here . The celebration's official website is here ; hashtag #Marines250. Watch the Commandant's all-Marines message on the celebration. USMC Style Guide is here . Learn more about the history of the Marine Corps.

SOURCE U.S. Marine Corps