Celebrate Independence Day Safely With Tips From Emergency Physicians

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) urges prioritizing safety while enjoying Fourth of July fireworks, barbecues, and outdoor activities.

"Every year around the Fourth of July emergency departments see an increase in preventable accidents and injuries," said Alison Haddock, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP. "Celebrate responsibly to keep your holiday free of firework-related burns and injuries, heat stroke and other medical emergencies."

Last year, more than 14,700 people went to the emergency department with injuries from fireworks, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Emergency physicians urge you to mind these firework safety tips :



Leave fireworks to the pros. Attend public fireworks displays handled by professionals if possible.

Keep a kid-free zone. Fireworks and sparklers are not toys. Children should not handle or be left unattended around fireworks.

Ignite carefully. Read all the warnings and instructions before lighting anything flammable. Light only one firework at a time and quickly move away. Never light fireworks in a container or point fireworks at people. Alcohol and fireworks are a dangerous combination – do not drink alcohol while lighting fireworks. Discard safely. Make sure fireworks are completely done before attempting to handle them. Soak them in water and then throw them away. Placing dry fireworks in the trash can be a fire hazard.

The CDC estimates that each year, 48 million people get sick from foodborne illnesses. Take these precautions to avoid letting a trip to the emergency department spoil your cookout:



Grill safely. Maintain and inspect grills before using them. Never grill indoors, in garages, or in tents.

Cook thoroughly. Use a food thermometer to ensure your food reaches safe internal temperatures. Chill promptly. On sweltering summer days, keep raw and prepared foods in a cooler or refrigerator. When temperatures are above 90° F, foods left out can cause food poisoning in as little as one hour.

If you are planning to celebrate outside, including visiting the pool, lake, or beach, keep these tips top of mind:



Protect from the sun. Drink plenty of water. Wear sunscreen and reapply every two hours. Stay in the shade and wear lightweight clothes. Learn to recognize the signs of a heat-related emergency .

Swim safely. Watch carefully for signs of drowning , and if you see a swimmer in distress, call a lifeguard or 911 right away. You can save a life by learning how to perform CPR .

Supervise kids. Watch children closely around water, even shallow or inflatable pools. Be cautious on boats. All boat passengers should wear well-fitting life jackets. Never drive a boat under the influence of alcohol, or in stormy or foggy weather.

"A little planning and some simple precautions will help you and your family stay safe and healthy on Independence Day," said Dr. Haddock. "But if an emergency occurs, there are emergency physicians ready to help you 24/7 every day of the year, even on holidays."

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million people they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit and .

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians

