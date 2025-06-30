Foresight Group Holdings Limited

(the " Company ")

Publication of the Rule 9 Waiver Circular and Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company today announces that notice of its 2025 annual general meeting incorporating a Rule 9 waiver circular (the " Notice of AGM ") and form of proxy have been published on and are available to download from the Company's website at . The proxy will also be posted to shareholders today.

Annual General Meeting

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. on 31st July 2025 at La Fregate, Les Cotils, St Peter Port, Guernsey, Channel Islands, GY1 1UT.

National Storage Mechanism

Copies of the Notice of AGM and the form of proxy will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For further information please contact: