HIP Video Promo Presents: Kelly Glow Premieres New Music Video 'Black Girl Magic DJ Nervex Remix' On Music-News

Kelly Glow Delivers an Empowering Anthem for Women to Embrace Their Worth

GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kelly Glow is Hip-Hop. Yes, that's a bold declaration, but only a few are as dedicated to living, breathing, and preserving the pillars of Hip-Hop culture, both in music and beyond.“Hip-Hop was always in my bones,” said Glow. Growing up in southern Los Angeles County, on the border of Compton, she witnessed the effects of drugs, violence, and poverty on her community. But her strong upbringing-growing up in a“house of service”-gave her the foundations to pursue higher education and financial security.“But through it all, Hip Hop remained my heartbeat,” she said.

Glow and Hip-Hop grew together in many ways, evolving and expanding as time progressed. Writing her first rap at 12 and street dancing with a crew during her youth, Hip-Hop has always been deeply embedded in her story, a driving force in her life's journey. After relocating to Atlanta, she forged her own path in the gospel music community, sharing her love of Hip Hop and Lutheran faith on stages across the country-even winning a Gospel Choice Award in 2015 for Best Hip Hop Album. Yet, the importance of education, instilled in her early on, never wavered, motivating her to earn a Doctorate in Education with an emphasis on Hip-Hop Studies and become an educator.

But it's never too late to pivot, reinvent, and rise. Simultaneously humble and unapologetic, Glow is a shimmering ray of confidence-a visionary embarking on her latest musical chapter at 49, unafraid to shatter the glass ceiling and inspire audiences across the globe with her vibrancy and tenacity. She's far more than just an artist-she's the catalyst for an entire movement, a bold yet ever-authentic counter-narrative to a youth-obsessed industry. Passionate, motivated, skillful, and fierce-no artist is better poised to dispel the negative perceptions of women and older artists in music, proving that there's simply no age limit on spreading light and love.

The DJ Nervex remix of“Black Girl Magic” is a match made in heaven, and incredibly, one that feels destined to be. Though DJ Nervex wrote the instrumentation several years earlier, when they overlaid Glow's verses in the production process, they fit perfectly, like missing puzzle pieces just waiting to be put together, resulting in an infectiously captivating trip back to the '90s, a zap of nostalgic boom bap electricity. With megaphone-like strength, Glow lets her true colors soar as she celebrates the resilience, grace, and brilliance of women of color. At no point does the track lose steam, and neither does Glow. Her flow is impeccable, luring listeners in with a commanding authority that doesn't let go. Her first verse makes it immediately clear that she's to be taken seriously, filled to the brim with a vibrant, braggadocious attitude. But the second verse digs deeper, diving into a harrowing history and paying homage to the women-the Black visionaries and changemakers-that have done exactly what Glow is doing: fearlessly charting their path to greatness. But rising above it all is an empowering call to the young women“who know they have it” to embrace their uniqueness, accept their worth without hesitation, and let their inner magic shine.

Directed by close friend and renowned director Will Thomas, the“Black Girl Magic DJ Nervex Remix” music video channels the contagious“bounce” of 90s West Coast boom bap, paired with a complementary hydraulic LA atmosphere. Always closely involved with the treatment of her visuals, a distinct vision surfaced for Glow even as she was recording the track in the studio. She saw the LA she grew up in-classic convertibles, neon lights, and of course, lots of dancing. In most music videos, background dancers are there to enhance the star's artistry, relegated to the background. But Glow won't have any of that here. As a lifelong dancer (the first element of Hip Hop that she ever engaged with was dance, not rap), she knows a thing or two about the commitment and talent it takes to hone the craft. Defying the status quo, each of these dancers takes turns commanding the spotlight-proof that there's enough“glow” to go around. But she takes it a step further, spotlighting many diverse styles of street dance that have made waves in Hip Hop subcultures around the country-from breaking to popping to krumping. Part love letter to Hip Hop and part a nostalgic adventure, one thing is clear: Kelly Glow is going all in, letting her radiance lead the way on this new sonic journey. And this is just the beginning.

