Wimbledon: Benjamin Bonzi Upsets Daniil Medvedev In First Round
Ranked ninth in the ATP ranking, Medvedev has had a horrid run in Grand Slams this year. His first-round Wimbledon exit follows after a second-round defeat to Learner Tien at the Australian Open and a first-round loss to Cameron Norrie at Roland Garros.
Competing on the hottest opening day ever recorded at the grass-court major, according to the Met Office, the World No. 64 Bonzi's precision and patience from the back of the court proved too much for Medvedev during their first-round clash. He also overpowered Medvedev with a relentless barrage of serving as per ATP.
“This is special for me today. This is my first Top 10 win at a Slam. Obviously, it is always special at this tournament. The atmosphere, all the courts, and the grass, everything really. I love this place, so it's very special and Daniil is a great player.
"He has reached two semifinals. I knew it was a tough match, but sometimes it is better to play this kind of player in the first round. Anything can happen, so I'm very happy with the win," said Bonzi in his on-court interview.
With his three-hour, seven-minute victory, Bonzi is into the second round at Wimbledon for the third time in his career. It marks the first time in seven appearances that Medvedev has failed to advance past the first round.
Bonzi struck cleanly from the baseline and found great success behind his own serve, which proved clinical in the first and third-set tie-breaks. After improving to 2-0 in his Head2Head series with Medvedev and earning the second Top 10 win of his career, the Frenchman will next face Vit Kopriva or Jordan Thompson.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment