BODYBAR Pilates Surpasses 150 Franchise Agreements As Strategic Growth Accelerates

Boutique fitness brand sees record momentum in 2025 and continued consumer demand for Pilates-powered wellness

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, the modern Pilates-powered fitness franchise redefining boutique wellness, has officially reached 150 signed franchise agreements, marking a key milestone as the brand continues to scale across the U.S. With more than 50 locations open and another 24 studios on track to open by year's end, BODYBAR is growing quickly as demand for inclusive fitness experiences for everybody increases nationwide.

Former Navy Seal, Jeremy Beal, and his wife, Erica, have signed the brand's 150th franchise agreement, where they'll be bringing two new locations to the Houston, TX market in Tomball and Magnolia. As a veteran himself, Jeremy was drawn to Pilates after learning that Joseph Pilates developed the method to help injured soldiers in internment camps recover from their injuries. That mission, combined with BODYBAR's business model and the Beals' desire to introduce more veterans to the practice, led the husband-and-wife duo to invest in multiple BODYBAR units.

"We're excited to welcome the Beals to the BODYBAR family," said Matt McCollum, CEO of BODYBAR Pilates. "Reaching 150 signed agreements is a direct result of our franchisees' dedication and the strength of our business model. With strong unit economics and the rising demand for boutique fitness experiences, we're in a position to grow quickly and sustainably. We're building real businesses that positively impact every community we enter."

Building on the strategic partnership with Prestige Franchise Partners (PFP) announced last month, BODYBAR is now leveraging that collaboration to accelerate its path to 500 studios globally. With PFP's support and deep development expertise, BODYBAR is targeting more than 200 new domestic locations and entry into international markets within the next 24 months.

BODYBAR's first half of 2025 reflected record-setting performance – signing 36 new franchise agreements, opening 9 new studios, and generating more than $10 million in systemwide revenue. This growth underscores a powerful shift in consumer preference toward Pilates-powered workouts that are both challenging and accessible to all fitness levels.

BODYBAR's mission to build a balanced, athletic and real community through its fiercely effective Pilates formula is resonating in markets across the U.S. With many territories still available, the brand is prioritizing growth in Austin and San Antonio, TX, as well as Massachusetts, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Connecticut and Nevada.

For more information about BODYBAR Pilates franchise opportunities, visit: BODYBARPilates/Franchise .

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the Reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. Ranked as one of the country's fastest growing companies by Inc. Magazine , BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Margo Williams

(954) 893–9150

mwilliams@fish919. com

SOURCE BODYBAR Pilates

