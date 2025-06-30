Boss Truck Shop Now Open In West Memphis, Arkansas
"We're excited to open our newest shop in West Memphis and provide service at a key point in the national freight network," said Jake England, Director of Boss Truck Shop . "This location strengthens our ability to serve drivers along a major corridor and reflects our continued investment in the people and routes that keep America moving."
No appointment is necessary, and all drivers-whether independent or fleet customers-are welcome.
