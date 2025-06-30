Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Boss Truck Shop Now Open In West Memphis, Arkansas

2025-06-30 11:16:25
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The West Memphis location is now open and fully operational, offering a wide range of services including tire care, oil and lube, preventative maintenance, federal DOT inspections, A/C system services, and 24/7 emergency roadside assistance. The shop is designed with the professional driver in mind-featuring wide service bays, ASE-certified technicians, and a clean, comfortable waiting area.

"We're excited to open our newest shop in West Memphis and provide service at a key point in the national freight network," said Jake England, Director of Boss Truck Shop . "This location strengthens our ability to serve drivers along a major corridor and reflects our continued investment in the people and routes that keep America moving."

No appointment is necessary, and all drivers-whether independent or fleet customers-are welcome.

Contact Information:

  • Shop Phone: (870) 551-7000
  • For Emergency Roadside Assistance: 888-595-2677

To learn more or locate a Boss Truck Shop near you, visit .

