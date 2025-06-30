Yourpropfirm Adds Rithmic Integration For Futures Prop Firms

Rithmic is trusted by top-performing futures traders for its speed, stability, and precision. With this integration, YourPropFirm clients can now offer:



Direct market access to top futures exchanges like the CME Group's exchanges and Eurex

Ultra-low latency execution with minimal slippage

Real-time tick-level market data Compatibility with platforms like NinjaTrader, Quantower, Bookmap, Jigsaw, and more

The solution enables proprietary trading firms to more efficiently support high-frequency trading, algorithmic strategies, and evaluation programs for funded trader models.

Use Cases for Prop Firm Operations

With Rithmic now integrated into YourPropFirm, futures-focused prop firms can:



Offer institutional-grade trading with platforms traders already use

Launch evaluation and live funding programs using real market conditions

Monitor trader activity and automate breach detection in real time

Skip the dev work with pre-integrated backend tools Attract top talent with a professional trading experience from day one

"Futures traders are highly technical-and they expect institutional-grade tools," said Markus Sichler, Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor at YourPropFirm. "Adding Rithmic gives our clients the infrastructure they need to attract and retain serious traders without needing to build from scratch."

What's Next

The Rithmic integration is now available to all prop firms using YourPropFirm. It can be enabled directly from the admin panel. More backend updates are on the way, including streamlined payout tools and integrations with major brokerage CRMs-making it easier than ever to scale your prop firm.

About YourPropFirm

YourPropFirm is an all-in-one technology provider for proprietary trading firms. From dashboard infrastructure to platform integrations, support, and risk tools, YPF offers turnkey solutions to help firms launch, scale, and operate efficiently. YourPropFirm provides technology and support that enables prop firms to launch in as little as 10 days while keeping 100% of their profits. Users can learn more at yourpropfirm .

About Rithmic

Rithmic delivers low-latency market data and order routing solutions for futures traders worldwide. Known for its speed and stability, Rithmic powers many of the most demanding trading platforms and is trusted by brokerages, prop firms, and advanced retail traders alike.

