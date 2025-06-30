(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement – No. 16 / 2025 Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma as of June 30, 2025 Copenhagen, Denmark, June 30, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("the Company" or“Zealand Pharma”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which changes to its share capital have occurred. In Company Announcement No. 14 / 2025 dated June 6, 2025, Zealand Pharma announced a share capital increase due to the exercise of employee warrants. Following this announcement, the table below details the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma as of June 30, 2025.





Date Number of shares

(nominal value of DKK 1 each) Share capital

(nominal value in DKK) Number of voting rights June 30, 2025 71,343,804 71,343,804 71,343,804

The Company's Articles of Association are available on the Company's website .

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharmaceutical companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the United States. For more information about Zealand's business and activities, please visit .

Contact

Adam Lange (Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

...

Anna Krassowska (Investors and Media)

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

...