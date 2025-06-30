Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights In Zealand Pharma As Of June 30, 2025
|
Date
| Number of shares
(nominal value of DKK 1 each)
| Share capital
(nominal value in DKK)
|Number of voting rights
|June 30, 2025
|71,343,804
|71,343,804
|71,343,804
The Company's Articles of Association are available on the Company's website .
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharmaceutical companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the United States. For more information about Zealand's business and activities, please visit .
Contact
Adam Lange (Investors)
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)
Investor Relations Manager
...
Anna Krassowska (Investors and Media)
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
...
