2025-06-30 11:16:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

30 June 2025
Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 30 June 2025 3,267,029 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 70.0p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 3,267,029 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities for admission on or around 2 July 2025.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 304,751,613 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


