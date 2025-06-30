The Brookbush Institute Publishes A NEW Article: '3 Workout Strategies You Should Avoid Before Practice And Games'

3 Workout Strategies You Should Avoid Before Practice and Games -

The Brookbush Institute continues to enhance education with new articles, courses, a modern glossary, an AI Tutor, and a client program generator.

- Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- - Excerpt From the Article: 3 Workout Strategies You Should Avoid Before Practice and Games- Related Course: Acute Variables: Performing Sets to Failure- Additional Glossary Term: Evidence-Based Practice (EBP)INTRODUCTIONAthletes and coaches are aware of the challenge of scheduling resistance training around practices, games, and tournaments. One emerging strategy involves performing resistance training sessions immediately before practices or games. When properly implemented, this approach allows athletes to maintain consistency in their training and may even enhance readiness and performance. In fact, many athletes, including myself, report feeling better during practices and games after a short (20–40 minute) resistance training session.Ideally, pre-practice or pre-game sessions would include a movement preparation or corrective exercise warm-up routine based on movement assessment, followed by resistance training, low-intensity sport-specific drills (e.g., shooting drills, ball handling, route-running, etc.), and then would be followed by a full-intensity practice or gameplay, and finish with a cool-down and recovery routine. While this structure can be highly effective, it's essential to avoid certain common resistance training strategies.Some of the most effective strategies for hypertrophy, maximal strength, and muscular endurance result in significant short-term fatigue, reducing strength and power for several hours after training. This decrease in performance would defeat the purpose of pre-game or pre-practice resistance training, which is intended to help prepare the athlete for the sport and improve their performance. Avoiding fatigue-inducing protocols enables athletes to consistently attain the benefits of resistance training while minimizing any negative carryover of fatigue to their performance during practice and games. Over time, managing fatigue in this way may even result in greater gains, even during the season.THE 3 TRAINING STRATEGIES TO AVOID BEFORE GAMESThree resistance training strategies should be avoided based on available research (annotated bibliography below). We have also added a strategy, based on our experience, that cannot currently be confirmed with published studies.- Repetitions to failure (reps-to-failure/set)- Light-load, high-repetition training to failure (muscular endurance protocols)- Drop sets- Potentially: Blood flow restriction (BFR) training using high-rep protocolsFOR THE FULL TEXT AND SO MUCH MORE, CLICK ON THE LINK

Brent Brookbush

Brookbush Institute

+ +1 2012069665 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.