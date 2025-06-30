RFD-TV TO AIR AMERICA's 250TH KICKOFF CONCERT W/ LEE GREENWOOD, OAK RIDGE BOYS, LARRY GATLIN, EXILE & BELLAMY BROTHERS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 250th Birthday Kick-Off Celebration To Air July 4th at 1 PM (ET) and 6 PM (ET) With An Encore Broadcast on July 5th at 7 PM (ET) On RFD-TV

NASHVILLE, TN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- America's 250th birthday, which officially is July 4, 2026 (1776-2026) and will commemorate and celebrate the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, will have a full year-long lead up celebration kicking off this July 4th with a 250th Anniversary Kick-Off Country Celebration that will feature performances by Lee Greenwood, The Oak Ridge Boys, Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers, The Bellamy Brothers, Exile, T. Graham Brown, Shenandoah's Marty Raybon, Restless Heart's Larry Stewart, Tim Rushlow (formerly of Little Texas), Eddy Raven, David Frizzell, and Lisa Matassa, in a pre-recorded concert.“Country music comes from the heartland of America,” says Frank Matassa, executive producer.“We have brought together several artists from the 80s and 90s era to perform one of their most recognized hits for this special, which makes this a sing-along for Country music fans.”Throughout the special, several of America's notable and historic places will be highlighted including the Gettysburg National Military Park, Liberty Bell, Pearl Harbor National Memorial, The Alamo, George Washington's Estate in Mount Vernon among others.“We live in the greatest nation in the world,” says T. Graham Brown.“To be able to perform with so many other great artists and friends to honor America is very special to me.”The one-year countdown to America's 250th birthday will kick off at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, with a Salute to America celebration featuring remarks by the President of the United States. The event will also feature patriotic entertainment and fireworks.# # #

Bryan Turner

Spinning Plates Management

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.