RFD-TV TO AIR AMERICA's 250TH KICKOFF CONCERT W/ LEE GREENWOOD, OAK RIDGE BOYS, LARRY GATLIN, EXILE & BELLAMY BROTHERS
“Country music comes from the heartland of America,” says Frank Matassa, executive producer.“We have brought together several artists from the 80s and 90s era to perform one of their most recognized hits for this special, which makes this a sing-along for Country music fans.”
Throughout the special, several of America's notable and historic places will be highlighted including the Gettysburg National Military Park, Liberty Bell, Pearl Harbor National Memorial, The Alamo, George Washington's Estate in Mount Vernon among others.
“We live in the greatest nation in the world,” says T. Graham Brown.“To be able to perform with so many other great artists and friends to honor America is very special to me.”
The one-year countdown to America's 250th birthday will kick off at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, with a Salute to America celebration featuring remarks by the President of the United States. The event will also feature patriotic entertainment and fireworks.
