IDEX Corporation's Fire & Safety Division Publishes Results Of Firefighters & Tech Survey

IDEX Corporation's SAM control system assists pump operators in managing waterflow, so their focus is on the fireground and the attack crew – not the fire truck.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) released survey data, studying 648 active U.S. fire service members across all ranks and department types to understand the role technology plays on the fireground - and its implications for the future of firefighting, particularly recruitment .This data represents the current public opinion around tech within the fire service across the United States, focusing on results in four key topics: recruitment, job satisfaction, performance, and safety.Recruitment- 86% of firefighters believe technology use on the fireground will impact future recruitment.- Respondents noted that modern, tech-enabled environments are more appealing to new generations entering the workforce.- There is a strong consensus among all tenures that technology will play a significant role in the recruitment of future firefighters.Job Satisfaction- 84% say that technology positively impacts their job satisfaction (64.5% strongly positive, 19.8% somewhat positive).- Top factors cited for boosting satisfaction: better communication and enhanced safety.- A significantly higher percentage of firefighters in Small-sized departments (71.0%) believe that technology has a strongly positive impact on their job satisfaction. This percentage decreases in Medium-sized (64.0%) and Large-sized (60.0%) departments.Performance- 85% report that technology helps them perform their duties more efficiently, with over half (55%) saying it makes them "more efficient" and 30% saying "much more efficient."- The most valued types of technology are: Communication devices (60%), Data management systems (55%), Safety equipment (50%) and Truck tech (39%).Safety- 86% say technology has helped them avoid or reduce risk during dangerous situations.- 87% say it has helped save time in critical incidents.- 58% feel "much safer" when using technology.“Our findings highlight a desire for fire technology that delivers trusted results and improves the fire service industry. We're proud to provide products, engineered by real firefighters, that make working on the fireground that much safer and more efficient,” says Jason Cerrano, Creator of the SAM control system and Business Line Leader for IDEX Fire and Safety.“The results of this survey serve as valuable insights for IDEX and others to consider, as we continue to invest in the R&D of new helpful tools and tech for firefighters.”To view the entire survey's results, visit idexfiresafety/posts/technology-critical-recruitmentTo learn more about IDEX Corporation's SAMTM control system, visitAbout IDEXIDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) designs and builds engineered products and mission-critical components that make everyday life better. IDEX precision components help craft the microchip powering your electronics, treat water so it is safe to drink, and protect communities and the environment from sewer overflows. Our optics enable communications across outer space, and our pumps move challenging fluids that range from hot, to viscous, to caustic. IDEX components assist healthcare professionals in saving lives as part of many leading diagnostic machines, including DNA sequencers that help doctors personalize treatment. And our fire and rescue tools, including the industry-leading Hurst Jaws of Life, are trusted by rescue workers around the world. These are just some of the thousands of products that help IDEX live its purpose – Trusted Solutions, Improving LivesTM. Founded in 1988 with three small, entrepreneurial manufacturing companies, IDEX now includes more than 50 diverse businesses around the world. With about 8,800 employees and manufacturing operations in more than 20 countries, IDEX is a diversified, high-performing, global company with approximately $3.3 billion in annual sales.For further information on IDEX Corporation and its business units, visit the company's website at .

Brent Warwick

IDEX Corporation

