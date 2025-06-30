Cambrilearn Launches US Curriculum, Becomes World's Most Comprehensive Online School
At a time when educational flexibility and global mobility matter more than ever, CambriLearn's expanded curriculum offering gives families the freedom to choose the path that best suits their child's future, whether that's attending a university in the UK, pursuing an athletic scholarship in the US, or meeting national requirements in South Africa.
“The US Curriculum launch is about more than adding a new offering, it's about unlocking opportunities,” says Ryan Swartzberg, Co-Founder & CEO at CambriLearn.“We're helping students build future-ready, globally portable academic foundations, regardless of where they live or how they learn best.”
A First-of-Its-Kind Offering
CambriLearn is now the only global online school to provide the following curricula under one platform:
British International Curriculum
US Curriculum
South African CAPS (registered with SACAI)
KABV Curriculum (Grades 1–7)
Pearson Edexcel (International GCSE & A Levels)
Each curriculum is delivered 100% online, supported by expert teachers, interactive content and personalised academic support.
Designed for Modern Families
The US Curriculum, in particular, is ideal for:
Globally mobile families who need a widely accepted high school diploma
Student-athletes seeking NCAA eligibility for US college sports
Neurodiverse learners who benefit from personalised pacing and structure
Expat families seeking continuity in education across borders
Students who complete CambriLearn's US high school programme (Grades 9–12) graduate with a recognised US High School Diploma accepted by universities and colleges worldwide.
Trusted, Flexible, Future-Focused
CambriLearn has already helped thousands of students succeed in online schooling, helping students in over 100+ countries and strong word-of-mouth growth across markets. Its teaching approach is rooted in academic rigour, flexibility, and a commitment to helping each learner realise their potential.
“With the addition of the US Curriculum, we're not just offering more subjects, we're building a bridge to more futures,” says Swartzberg.
To learn more about CambriLearn's US Curriculum, visit k12-curriculum .
