Cambrilearn Launches US Curriculum, Becomes World's Most Comprehensive Online School

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CambriLearn adds US Curriculum, becoming the only global online school offering five fully online curricula for Grades K–12.

- Ryan SwartzbergSOUTH AFRICA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CambriLearn, the globally recognised online education platform trusted by families in over 100 countries, has announced the launch of its fully online US Curriculum for Grades K–12. This move cements CambriLearn's position as the most comprehensive online school globally, now offering five distinct curricula across multiple regions: British International, Pearson Edexcel, CAPS, KABV, and the US K-12 curriculum.At a time when educational flexibility and global mobility matter more than ever, CambriLearn's expanded curriculum offering gives families the freedom to choose the path that best suits their child's future, whether that's attending a university in the UK, pursuing an athletic scholarship in the US, or meeting national requirements in South Africa.“The US Curriculum launch is about more than adding a new offering, it's about unlocking opportunities,” says Ryan Swartzberg, Co-Founder & CEO at CambriLearn.“We're helping students build future-ready, globally portable academic foundations, regardless of where they live or how they learn best.”A First-of-Its-Kind OfferingCambriLearn is now the only global online school to provide the following curricula under one platform:British International CurriculumUS CurriculumSouth African CAPS (registered with SACAI)KABV Curriculum (Grades 1–7)Pearson Edexcel (International GCSE & A Levels)Each curriculum is delivered 100% online, supported by expert teachers, interactive content and personalised academic support.Designed for Modern FamiliesThe US Curriculum, in particular, is ideal for:Globally mobile families who need a widely accepted high school diplomaStudent-athletes seeking NCAA eligibility for US college sportsNeurodiverse learners who benefit from personalised pacing and structureExpat families seeking continuity in education across bordersStudents who complete CambriLearn's US high school programme (Grades 9–12) graduate with a recognised US High School Diploma accepted by universities and colleges worldwide.Trusted, Flexible, Future-FocusedCambriLearn has already helped thousands of students succeed in online schooling, helping students in over 100+ countries and strong word-of-mouth growth across markets. Its teaching approach is rooted in academic rigour, flexibility, and a commitment to helping each learner realise their potential.“With the addition of the US Curriculum, we're not just offering more subjects, we're building a bridge to more futures,” says Swartzberg.To learn more about CambriLearn's US Curriculum, visit k12-curriculum .

CambriLearn Marketing

CambriLearn

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.