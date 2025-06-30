Women's Safety A Priority Of Governance: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that her government has made women's safety a priority of governance, and work is in progress to eliminate unsafe and dark spots in the city.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said,“We have made women's safety in the capital not just a promise but a priority of governance. Continuous efforts are being made in coordination with the police and administration to make Delhi safer for women.”

She said,“Dark spots are being identified and security measures are being strengthened there, PCR patrolling has been increased, panic buttons and women's PCR facilities in public transport have been empowered, and effective mechanisms like 'One Stop Centres' are working to provide immediate assistance to women. Our goal is- a safe Delhi.”

CM Gupta also highlighted the work being done by her government on fighting air pollution and ensuring the execution of court orders to stop the sale of fuel to end-of-life (EoL) vehicles.

"Considering Delhi's pollution, the Hon'ble Supreme Court and pollution control bodies like CAQM, etc, are continuously stressing the seriousness of this matter and saying that end-of-life vehicles should be stopped - meaning such vehicles should not be given petrol or diesel. This matter is under constant discussion, and as per the court's directions, we want to implement the measures."

The entire process is dependent on cameras, and we are studying its viability.“The government is working to ensure minimal inconvenience is caused,” she said.

Starting Tuesday, the Delhi government is planning to stop the sale of petrol and diesel to end-of-life (EoL) or over-age vehicles – a move aimed at fighting vehicular emission-linked air pollution in the Capital, an official said.

Petrol pump owners on Monday confirmed that Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and other devices linked to the transport ministry's data bank have been installed at their outlets to identify EoL vehicles.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued a direction that all EoL vehicles identified through ANPR cameras or other such devices installed at filling stations shall be denied fuel from July 1 in the NCT of Delhi.

The transport department has defined EoL vehicles as those which are no longer validly registered vehicles, whether running on petrol, CNG or diesel. These also include petrol vehicles more than 15 years old and diesel vehicles more than 10 years old.