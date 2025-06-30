Teeturtle Unveils Cloudheadstm: A New Standard In Display-Worthy Plushies

The first four original characters-Miso the Shiba Inu, Comet the Sloth, Honeybean the Calico Cat, and Nimbus the Cloud Bunny-are available now at TeeTurtle and Amazon , with licensed and additional original Cloudheads launching through the end of 2025 and beyond. So many of your favorite characters, including Hello Kitty and Friends, Transformers, and Strawberry Shortcake, are officially getting the Cloudheads treatment this year.

Overstimulated? Overflowing with excitement? Just need a plushie who gets it? Cloudheads show up-no questions asked. Whether you're gifting, shopping for a cozy desk companion, or building your next plushie collection, Cloudheads are here to bring soft support anytime, anywhere. And yes, you'll want the whole squad.

Cloudheads Highlights



Sitting at 5" tall with oversized huggable heads and tiny weighted bodies, Cloudheads seem to defy physics in the most adorable way possible.

With design and utility patents pending, Cloudheads are made to sit-quietly, confidently, and endlessly. Whether it's your desk, dashboard, bookshelf, or bedpost, you can count on them to stay upright, even when you feel like you might fall over.

Cloudheads are launching first on TeeTurtle and Amazon, with additional retail expansion to follow. By the end of the year, you'll find them sitting both on digital and physical shelves across the US. Hello Kitty, Cinnamaroll, My Melody, and Kuromi Cloudheads are now available for pre-order at TeeTurtle , with more Licensed favorites rolling out soon.

About TeeTurtle

TeeTurtle is a fan-favorite brand best known for its irresistibly cute and emotionally expressive products, including the viral Reversible Octopus. Through plush toys, games, and fandom-forward merch, TeeTurtle creates products that bring people together, promote self-expression, and foster genuine moments of delight.

