Bath & Body Works Kicks Off Spooky Season With Viral Summerween Collection

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Step into Frankenstein's Bakery for whimsical gourmand scents like returning favorite Ghoul Friend and the brand new fragrance, I Scream Float. Featuring notes of fizzing cola, a scoop of vanilla, and a sprinkling of sugar, it's a fresh take on a summer favorite, and a limited-edition early drop sold out in just one day on TikTok Shop.

For a dark and moody fragrance experience with a scarier look and feel, the brand brought back Vampire Blood alongside its men's scent Immortal. Bath & Body Works unveiled Immortal just last year, and it quickly became a top seller. New for this season, the cologne comes packaged in a delightfully eerie coffin-shaped box.

"We're fully embracing this exciting summer trend, which is now bigger than ever, with an incredible collection of fragrances and accessories which capture the true essence of the spooky season," says Betsy Schumacher, Chief Merchant at Bath & Body Works. "Halloween is one of our customers' favorite times of year and we're meeting them right where they are with the highest quality, trend-forward products to fit every mood and aesthetic."

Bath & Body Works' Summerween collection also includes a variety of accessories and decor items like its ghostly 3-wick candle pedestal holder, a bubbling cauldron hand soap dispenser, black cat-inspired Pocketbac holders and Wallflower plugs, a ghoulish Frankenstein's Bakery luminary, and so much more.

Bath & Body Works' Summerween Collection includes:



I Scream Float (NEW): A gourmand with a twist, this indulgent fragrance features notes of fizzing cola, a scoop of vanilla, and a touch of spooky sweetness.

Vampire Blood: A returning favorite, this fragrance features red berries, night-blooming jasmine, and petrifying plum.

Immortal: Debuted as Bath & Body Works' first-ever men's Halloween fragrance last year, featuring moody notes of black plum, sueded saffron and aged oak. NEW this season-the cologne comes nestled in a coffin-shaped box.

Ghoul Friend: This popular fragrance offers a captivating blend of dark strawberries, ghostly peony, and spine-chilling citrus.

Wicked Vanilla Woods: Perfect for elevated vanilla fans seeking a deeper and spicier experience, bringing together notes of magical vanilla, glowing amber wood, and enchanted pink pepper. Candy Apple Cauldron: This playful and sweet fragrance combines mysterious green apple, simmering sugar, and crystalized bergamot.

The brand is rewarding its more than 38 million loyalty program members with early access to the collection on June 30 at bathandbodyworks and on the Bath & Body Works app. Becoming a member is free, quick and easy – fans only need an email address to get first dibs on the collection. The full Summerween collection will be available in stores and online beginning July 7.

