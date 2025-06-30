Bath & Body Works Kicks Off Spooky Season With Viral Summerween Collection
For a dark and moody fragrance experience with a scarier look and feel, the brand brought back Vampire Blood alongside its men's scent Immortal. Bath & Body Works unveiled Immortal just last year, and it quickly became a top seller. New for this season, the cologne comes packaged in a delightfully eerie coffin-shaped box.
"We're fully embracing this exciting summer trend, which is now bigger than ever, with an incredible collection of fragrances and accessories which capture the true essence of the spooky season," says Betsy Schumacher, Chief Merchant at Bath & Body Works. "Halloween is one of our customers' favorite times of year and we're meeting them right where they are with the highest quality, trend-forward products to fit every mood and aesthetic."
Bath & Body Works' Summerween collection also includes a variety of accessories and decor items like its ghostly 3-wick candle pedestal holder, a bubbling cauldron hand soap dispenser, black cat-inspired Pocketbac holders and Wallflower plugs, a ghoulish Frankenstein's Bakery luminary, and so much more.
Bath & Body Works' Summerween Collection includes:
-
I Scream Float (NEW): A gourmand with a twist, this indulgent fragrance features notes of fizzing cola, a scoop of vanilla, and a touch of spooky sweetness.
Vampire Blood: A returning favorite, this fragrance features red berries, night-blooming jasmine, and petrifying plum.
Immortal: Debuted as Bath & Body Works' first-ever men's Halloween fragrance last year, featuring moody notes of black plum, sueded saffron and aged oak. NEW this season-the cologne comes nestled in a coffin-shaped box.
Ghoul Friend: This popular fragrance offers a captivating blend of dark strawberries, ghostly peony, and spine-chilling citrus.
Wicked Vanilla Woods: Perfect for elevated vanilla fans seeking a deeper and spicier experience, bringing together notes of magical vanilla, glowing amber wood, and enchanted pink pepper.
Candy Apple Cauldron: This playful and sweet fragrance combines mysterious green apple, simmering sugar, and crystalized bergamot.
The brand is rewarding its more than 38 million loyalty program members with early access to the collection on June 30 at bathandbodyworks and on the Bath & Body Works app. Becoming a member is free, quick and easy – fans only need an email address to get first dibs on the collection. The full Summerween collection will be available in stores and online beginning July 7.
ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS
Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables it to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at 1,900 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, 524 international franchised locations and an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.
MEDIA CONTACT
Emmy Beach
Bath & Body Works
[email protected]
SOURCE BATH & BODY WORKS
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment