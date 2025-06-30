Gardant Managed Communities Recognized With 2025 AHCA/NCAL Silver National Quality Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Belvedere Senior HousingLocated in Merrillville, Indiana, Belvedere Senior Housing is designed to serve adults 55 years and older who need some help to maintain their independence. It features a total of 126 private apartments.

Brookstone Estates of Robinson

Located in Robinson, Illinois, Brookstone Estates is designed to serve adults 65 years of age and older. They have a total of 42 private apartments.

Brookstone Estates of Vandalia

Located in Vandalia, Illinois, Brookstone Estates is an affordable assisted living community designed to serve adults 65 years of age and older. It houses a total of 46 private apartments.

Evergreen Village at Bloomington

Evergreen Village at Bloomington is in Bloomington, Indiana and is designed to service adults 55 years of age and older. It offers a total of 115 private apartments.

Heritage Woods of DeKalb

Heritage Woods of DeKalb is in DeKalb, Illinois. The affordable assisted living community is designed to serve adults 65 years of age and older. It has a total of 76 apartments.

Heritage Woods of Flora

Heritage Woods of Flora is an affordable assisted living community located in Flora, Illinois. With 52 private apartments, the community is designed to serve adults 65 years of age and older.

Heritage Woods of Huntley

Heritage Woods of Huntley is designed to serve adults 55 and older who may need some assistance to maintain their independence. Heritage Woods houses 81 private apartments.

Heritage Woods of Newburgh

Located in Newburgh, Indiana, Heritage Woods is designed to serve adults 62 years and older who need some help to maintain their independence. Heritage Woods of Newburgh features a total of 120 private apartments.

Heritage Woods of Plainfield

The community, which is designed to serve adults 65 and older of all incomes who need some help to maintain their independence, is in Plainfield, Illinois. Heritage Woods has a total of 108 private apartments.

Heritage Woods of Sterling

Heritage Woods of Sterling opened in 2009 and is especially designed to serve the older adult. This building features studio and one-bedroom apartments, and the community offers a full spectrum of services that help seniors embrace their independence.

John Evans Supportive Living

Located in Pekin, Illinois, John Evans Supportive Living is an affordable assisted living community that serves adults 65 years of age and older. It features 76 private apartments.

Montclare Supportive Living

Located in Chicago, Illinois, Montclare Supportive Living is designed to serve adults 65 years of age and older. They have a total of 120 private apartments.

Vivera Senior Living of Columbus

Vivera Senior Living of Columbus is in Columbus, Indiana and is designed to service adults 62 years of age and older. It offers a total of 114 private apartments.

These 13 communities join our four previous Silver Award recipients: Heritage Woods of Freeport, Heritage Woods of Minooka, Heritage Woods of Ottawa, and Heritage Woods of McHenry.

"Earning the Silver award is an incredible honor for our team," said Julie Simpkins, Co-CEO of Gardant. "This achievement underscores our dedication to enhancing the quality of care and services we provide to our residents every day. We are proud of our progress and look forward to continuing our journey towards excellence."

The National Quality Award Program has three progressive levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. At the Silver level, recipients have met the criteria for the Bronze award and can now move on to the final and most prestigious level of the program, the Gold – Excellence in Quality Award. Trained examiners review each application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria.

"Earning the Silver award is no small feat, and they have demonstrated exceptional commitment to quality improvement," said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. "This recognition is a clear reflection of their hard work and unwavering focus on delivering superior care and service to residents and staff."

The National Quality Awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 25 , the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 19-22, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2025 National Quality Award Program is sponsored by AHCA/NCAL Associate Business Members: HealthCap, McKesson, Rosie, Incite Workforce Solutions Powered by SnapCare, and Prevail by First Quality.

ABOUT GARDANT

Gardant Management Solutions was built on the foundation that operating communities with dignity, compassion and enriched services would drive financial results. Our expertise in developing & operating environments that inspire vitality in our residents will create tangible business value for you.

We applaud figures 4 awards received from our communities that have achieved Silver Award status in the past 3 years. We appreciate their commitment to quality improvement and to our mission of enriching the lives of residents by providing them with the Love, Compassion, and Dignity they deserve in addition to the personal assistance, help with medications, and support services they need.

3 Gardant-Managed communities won the Silver Award in 2023 which include Heritage Woods of Freeport, Heritage Woods of Minooka, and Heritage Woods of Ottawa.

1 Gardant-Managed community won the Silver Award in 2022 which was Heritage Woods of McHenry.

ABOUT AHCA/NCAL

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represents more than 15,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, please visit .

