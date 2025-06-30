Coherix Unveils Industry-First Service Program For Adhesive Dispensing Systems

Jared Rogers, the company's applications engineering manager, helped develop Coherix CARES. He notes that while high-speed adhesive-dispensing systems are essential they also can be challenging, involve various system integrators with a variety of suppliers and can be difficult to maintain once installed on an assembly line.

Coherix CARES initially will be offered to customers in North America followed by manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region and Europe later in 2026. A major Japanese automaker in the United States was the first Coherix customer to adopt the program last month for powertrain assembly lines.

Coherix expects to enroll more than 15 percent of its customer base in the new program over the next several years. The company also plans to triple the number of field-application engineers and customer-service team members in the U.S. to meet program demand.

The new Coherix program will be offered on an annual subscription basis. Costs will vary depending on the number of Coherix adhesive inspection systems involved as well as individual customer needs.

Based on beta testing, Rogers believes an average subscription will range from $50,000 up to $200,000 and pay for itself in less than a year by minimizing scrap and rework costs, reducing downtime, optimizing cycle times, preventing quality spills and delivering continuous operational improvements.

"Coherix CARES is much more than a service plan," says Dwight Carlson, Coherix chairman and CEO. "It's a proactive partnership that ensures that customer dispensing teams are equipped with the ability, tools and expert guidance needed to drive consistent, ongoing results."

The company currently provides 51 carmakers and 75 Tier One auto suppliers with more than 5,000 industry-leading 3D laser-based inspection systems worldwide.

The new Coherix program offers a wide range of much-needed dispensing-system resources, including:



Onsite and remote support from Coherix engineers;

Regular dispensing-system evaluation reports;

Process recommendations for system improvement;

Training programs for customer personnel;

Installation of industry-first Coherix Data Analytics software;

System software and user-interface updates, and Software maintenance and backup storage.

Rogers points out that the company also provides a five-year warranty on its 3D laser-based inspection systems and currently offers workshops at its technical center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for automotive and consumer-electronics engineers to develop solutions for common adhesive-dispensing problems.

The clinics are moderated by Terry Taylor, an engineer with nearly 30 years of dispensing-system experience. More than 200 engineers are expected to attend the program this year.

"Customer service is a Coherix priority," Rogers notes. "This new plan leverages the Coherix 3D system in conjunction with our advanced Data Analytics program to provide a comprehensive evaluation of the entire dispensing process to play an important role in reducing downtime, eliminating unnecessary waste and increasing productivity."

A pioneer in the development of 3D-enabled adaptive-process-control technology, Coherix provides high-performance adhesive-dispensing inspection technology to global OEMs, tier-one suppliers, line builders, dispensing-equipment companies and vision-system integrators in a variety of industries.

The company has developed the only technology in the world capable of automatically controlling the application of adhesives at assembly-line speeds. It's been proven to deliver savings of 25 percent in labor and materials. Coherix 3D laser-based inspection systems also are capable of tracking the high-speed application of adhesives with a reduction in adhesive use by 30 percent or more.

In addition, the company recently introduced industry-first technology to monitor and adjust the application of adhesives on extremely small assemblies found in automotive electronic-control modules, cell phones, medical systems and other electronic devices. Coherix 3D MiniTM checks adhesive beads as small in width as two human hairs, faster and more effectively than 2D systems currently in use.

About Coherix

Coherix is a rapidly growing company that has pioneered the development of industry-first adhesive-dispensing inspection and adaptive process-control software technology in automotive, electronics and other industries.

The company has developed the only technology in the world capable of automatically adjusting the application of adhesives on fast-moving production lines to eliminate potential errors. More than 80-million dollars and more than 1,000,000 engineering hours were spent in its development.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Coherix has operations in China, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Singapore. Major Coherix automotive customers include BYD, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Seres, Toyota, Bosch, Gestamp, Kerkhoff, Kubota and Magna. More information is available at .

SOURCE Coherix