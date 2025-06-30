Local Innovation, Local Impact: Avive Solutions And City Of Brisbane Set New Standard In Community AED Preparedness

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through this initiative, seven Avive Connect AED® units are already operational, with an additional 6 to 7 planned over the coming years. This citywide effort reflects Brisbane's commitment to proactive public safety, leveraging local innovation to make emergency care more accessible and responsive than ever.

"As a company proudly headquartered in Brisbane, this partnership is particularly important to us," said Sameer Jafri, CEO and Co-Founder of Avive Solutions. "It's an honor to help protect the community we call home, and a powerful example of what's possible when local innovation and local civic leaders come together to prioritize saving lives."

Where Innovation Meets Community Impact

Two AEDs now ride along with the Brisbane Police Department's Motor Division, along with a third mounted in their offices, offering officers and PD staff enhanced portability when responding to an emergency situation. Four AEDs have been installed in high-traffic public areas for broader community access: the City Hall Annex, Harbormaster's Office (Marina), North County Fire Authority HQ, and the Brisbane Library. A publicly-accessible AED in a secured cabinet in collaboration with Parks and Recreation is forthcoming.

This initiative was sparked by City Manager Jeremy Dennis, who recognized the life-saving power of publicly accessible AEDs and the importance of equipping first responders with the best tools possible. Meanwhile, the Brisbane Police Department, often first on the scene in cardiac emergencies, needed a compact, dependable AED solution.

Upon some due diligence, the City discovered the ideal partner, just down the street. Avive Solutions, a company committed to transforming Sudden Cardiac Arrest response nationwide, had developed the Avive Connect AED®, a lightweight (2.1 lbs), GPS-enabled, remotely monitored device that features intuitive audio and visual prompts for bystanders and responders alike.

Collaboration in Action

This citywide rollout reflects seamless collaboration among Brisbane's key public safety departments, including the Brisbane Police Department, North County Fire Authority, and City leaders. Officer Chad Miller, who oversees AED training and management for the police department, leverages Avive's REALConnect® platform to remotely monitor the AED fleet, ensuring each unit remains ready without manual inspections.

"The uniformity of having one device and one model that everyone's using, the Avive AED, is amazing. There's no confusion," says Officer Chad Miller, Brisbane Police Department "Having somebody seeing something that's familiar makes a stressful situation so much easier."

A Model for Other Communities

With this initiative, Brisbane sets a precedent for how local governments can lead in innovative, community-focused public safety. The integration of Avive's advanced AEDs demonstrates the City's investment in preparedness, collaboration, and hometown ingenuity.

"This partnership is proof of what's possible when a community comes together around a shared goal," said City Manager Jeremy Dennis. "We're proud to be leading the way, not just with technology, but with heart."

About The City of Brisbane:

Nestled in the slopes of San Bruno Mountain, Brisbane is a small city of 4,800 residents located immediately south of San Francisco on the Peninsula. The City also has a large industrial area that increases the daytime service population to approximately 12,000. Brisbane enjoys a sunny climate, fine views of the Bay, and a diverse, small town atmosphere, with easy access to all the amenities of the metropolitan areas. The residents highly value the unique charm and natural beauty of the mountain setting and a close-knit community spirit. Learn more at brisbaneca .

About Avive Solutions, Inc.:

Avive Solutions, Inc. is a Brisbane, CA-based company dedicated to developing state-of-the-art Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) designed to be accessible, intuitive, and effective in saving lives during Sudden Cardiac Arrest emergencies. Avive's mission is to ensure that lifesaving AED technology is available in every community across the nation. Learn more at .

Media Contacts:

Caroline Chung

City of Brisbane, CA

[email protected]

Katerina Miras

Avive Solutions

[email protected]

For more information, visit avive and brisbaneca

SOURCE Avive Solutions, Inc.