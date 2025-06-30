Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Essence Of Craft Lodging Comes To Life In New Select Registry Video


2025-06-30 11:01:36
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The video introduces audiences to the essence of Select Registry's over 240 properties- independent inns, boutique hotels, and bed and breakfasts, each rooted in quality, community, and authentic hospitality. More than just a place to stay, craft lodging offers a curated experience marked by personalized touches, local flavor, and a meaningful connection to place.

Select Registry, the leading collection of craft lodging properties, is proud to unveil its new Craft Lodging Video.

As travelers increasingly seek more than just accommodations, looking instead for connection, story, and experience, Select Registry's new video serves as a clear and compelling answer to that desire. The piece speaks directly to a new generation of travelers who value:

  • Independent ownership over corporate chains
  • High-quality, thoughtfully designed environments
  • Innkeepers who are as passionate about people as they are about place

"We wanted to create a tool that explains craft lodging in a way that's both emotional and educational," said Mark Reichle, CEO of Select Registry. "This video allows travelers to see and feel what sets our properties apart-and why they return time and time again."

The video can be viewed now on Select Registry's YouTube channel: Craft Lodging Curated Stays: The Select Registry Experience

About Select Registry :
For over 50 years, Select Registry has set the standard for excellence in personal hospitality at independently owned inns and bed and breakfasts. Today, our craft lodging properties include over 240 boutique properties. They're located everywhere from backcountry roads to big-city neighborhoods, along coastlines, and in heartlands across the United States. Learn more at .

