HERSHEY Wraps Principal Photography In Pennsylvania

Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Photos of Finn Wittrock & Alexandra Daddario as Milton and Catherine Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming major motion picture HERSHEY–about the inspiring true story of founder Milton S. Hershey–has concluded principal photography, wrapping over seven weeks of filming across Hershey's home state of Pennsylvania.

A film by Mark Waters (Mean Girls), HERSHEY brings to life the powerful story of a man who overcame early failure to build one of the world's most iconic brands, and whose greatest legacy lies not in chocolate but in his enduring contributions to education, community, and opportunity through Milton Hershey School.

Finn Wittrock (The Big Short) stars as the visionary Milton S. Hershey alongside Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) as his beloved wife Catherine "Kitty" Hershey. The cast also features Alan Ruck (Succession), Richard Kind (Only Murders in the Building), David Costabile (Billions), Heléne York (The Other Two), Michael Moreland Milligan (Chicago Fire), Francesca Faridany (Manifest), Daniel David Stewart (Catch-22) and Dina Spybey-Waters (Just Like Heaven).

"As we wrap, I feel most grateful to the people of Pennsylvania, who have supported us and actively participated in making this shoot a success," said Director Mark Waters. "I feel immense pride in what we've been able to do here, particularly in the fully committed performances of Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario, who have given their hearts and souls to portray two figures whose legacy still resonates today."

Key Facts about the HERSHEY production:



Shot across 17 diverse filming locations in Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh, Hershey, Harmony, Smithfield, and Ligonier, with 74 meticulously designed sets to capture the scale of Hershey's world, from humble beginnings to the creation of a chocolate empire.



HERSHEY spans nearly five decades of Milton Hershey's life, from the early 1870s to the late 1910s.



Alexandra Daddario wore 54 custom-designed costumes throughout the film to reflect Kitty's iconic fashion and evolving journey across decades.



In total, HERSHEY features nearly 300 period-accurate principal costumes and over 2,000 background costumes.



Over 1,500 background actors, primarily from the surrounding Pennsylvania area, contributed to the rich, immersive world, helping to illustrate the growth of the Hershey factory town and the iconic Milton Hershey School.



Principal photography concluded in June 2025, with post-production now underway.



The film is planned for release in 2026, to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Countless thousands of pieces of chocolate were used in production.

HERSHEY is a Dandelion Media production, in collaboration with the Hershey Entities, and in association with Aloe Entertainment, Peachtree Group, and RCM3. The project is produced by Sharon Paul, Mark Tilghman, Mary Aloe, Joshua Harris, and Will Hardy, with executive producers Daniel Hank, Joseph Lanius, Flip and Susan Flippen, and Joanne Marlowe. The screenplay is written by Sharon Paul and Timothy Michael Hayes.

UTA Independent Film Group is representing worldwide rights.

Additional filmmakers include Director of Photography Ed Wu, Production Designer Neil Patel, Costume Designer Katie Irish, and Casting Director Julie Schubert.

About HERSHEY

HERSHEY is the inspiring true story of Milton S. Hershey, the founder of the iconic Hershey Company and Milton Hershey School, starring Finn Wittrock as Milton Hershey and Alexandra Daddario as Catherine "Kitty" Hershey. Directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls, Spiderwick Chronicles, Mr. Popper's Penguins), with a screenplay by Sharon Paul and Timothy Michael Hayes, the film chronicles Hershey's rags-to-riches journey and his profound impact on the world. Produced by Sharon Paul and Mark Tilghman (Dandelion Media), Mary Aloe (Aloe Entertainment), Joshua Harris (Peachtree Group), and Will Hardy, with executive producers Daniel Hank, Joseph Lanius, Flip and Susan Flippen and Joanne Marlowe (RCM3), HERSHEY celebrates imagination, generosity, and, of course, the delight of chocolate. Scheduled for release in 2026, this major motion picture is set to captivate audiences with the origin story of one of the world's most beloved brands and the love story that inspired it all. The feature film will showcase the enduring spirit of its namesake and his timeless message: spreading joy through innovation, perseverance and kindness.

About Dandelion Media

"Hope Through Story" is the mission of Dandelion Media. Founded by Sharon Paul and Mark Tilghman, the company produces impactful movies and television series. Dandelion Media is committed to risk-mitigated independent film financing, proprietary audience research and impeccable storytelling. With projects such as HERSHEY, Vivaldi, Strong Women, Strong World, and Silent Night, Dandelion Media champions stories that entertain, inspire, and leave a legacy of hope.

About Hershey Entities

For generations, the name Hershey has been synonymous with beloved chocolate and snacking products around the world, and the legacy of founder Milton Hershey extends far beyond these iconic treats. Milton established five key entities that continue to create moments of goodness and serve the community today.

The Hershey entities- The Hershey Company , Milton Hershey School , Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company , The M.S. Hershey Foundation and Hershey Trust Company -collectively carry forward Milton Hershey's vision of using business as a force for good. Each operates independently but shares a unified commitment to enriching lives and strengthening communities. At the heart of this legacy is a dedication to helping children and families thrive-most notably through Milton Hershey School, which continues to transform lives through an outstanding education in a nurturing environment, where needs are fully met with all costs covered. From delivering world-class products and experiences to managing philanthropic investments and cultural programs, the Hershey entities embody purpose-driven success and strive to ensure our founder's values endure for generations.

About Aloe Entertainment

Mary Aloe is considered one of the top independent packaging producers and film finance experts in Los Angeles. Aloe has produced and/or financed over 51 films, most recently Freud's Last Session starring Anthony Hopkins for Sony and the critically acclaimed Rumours starring Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander and Charles Dance. Aloe Entertainment's upcoming slate includes Alpha Gang starring Cate Blanchett, Dave Baustista, Zoe Kravitz, Riley Keough, Birds of Prey starring Maria Bakalova and Tin Solider starring Jamie Foxx and Robert DeNiro.

About Peachtree Group

Peachtree Group is a vertically integrated investment management firm specializing in identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in dislocated markets, anchored by commercial real estate, and inclusive of film and media finance. Today, the company manages billions in capital across acquisitions, development and lending, augmented by services designed to protect, support and grow its investments. For more information, visit .

About UTA

UTA unites ideas, opportunities and talent. The company represents some of the world's most iconic, barrier-breaking artists, creators and changemakers-from actors, athletes and musicians to writers, gamers and digital influencers. One of the most influential companies in global entertainment, UTA's business spans talent representation, content production, as well as strategic advisory and marketing work with some of the world's biggest brands. Affiliated companies include Digital Brand Architects, KLUTCH Sports Group, Curtis Brown Group, and MediaLink. UTA is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, New York and London.

About RCM3

RCM3 is a groundbreaking entertainment company redefining how studios and entertainment investors approach project funding. With an exclusive global license to the Credit Participation CertificateTM (CPCTM) for entertainment, RCM3 offers Cashless Investment solutions that empower sponsors to invest in high-potential film, television, and documentary projects without deploying their own cash. RCM3 enables studios and investors to unlock substantial amounts of capital while preserving liquidity, enhancing balance sheets, and minimizing risk. RCM3 is paving the way for sustainable growth in entertainment.

