Knowbe4 Announces New Assessment Tool To Enable Data-Driven Security Culture Improvements

TAMPA BAY, FL, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, released today the KnowBe4 Program Maturity Assessment (PMA), a free, strategic tool designed to help IT and cybersecurity leaders measure and improve their organization's security culture-starting with the people.

As human actions are targeted and exploited by attackers with increased sophistication, organizations need clarity on what is working and how to measure improvement. According to KnowBe4's Security Culture: How-To Guid , security culture is one of the strongest predictors of secure behavior, yet few organizations have the tools to assess and manage it effectively.

Created by security culture expert Perry Carpenter, the PMA offers a structured, practical self-assessment framework focused on Human Risk Management (HRM). Unlike technical assessments or consultant-heavy frameworks, the PMA delivers actionable insights across ten critical dimensions of security culture-without the jargon. It translates abstract cybersecurity concepts into concrete actions that organizations can take immediately, regardless of size or industry.

Key Features of the PMA:



Holistic Evaluation : Examines leadership, employee behavior and business process integration



Objective Scoring : Provides clear, quantifiable results across 40 Culture Maturity Indicators (CMIs)



Identify Gaps : Pinpoints exact areas of weakness, from employee mindset to executive communication



Strategic Roadmap : Offers customized recommendations based on maturity level

Actionable Next Steps : Delivers next steps to strengthen the human firewall



After completing the assessment, users receive a personalized maturity classification on a five-level scale, visual feedback across all dimensions, and prioritized recommendations. Those looking to deepen their efforts can opt into a follow-up consultation to explore how the KnowBe4 HRM+ platform can accelerate maturity and build a lasting security culture.

"Every meaningful program requires clarity: clarity of purpose and clarity of impact. This is especially true with Human Risk Management programs where lack of clarity and impact will leave an organization exposed in ways they may not appreciate." said Perry Carpenter, chief human risk management strategist at KnowBe4.“Organizations need a way to demonstrate effectiveness of their human risk management program and show leadership its value. This is especially true when programs fail to account for the human element-employees whose everyday decisions significantly impact organizational security. The PMA offers a clear, data-driven approach that helps leaders identify key areas for improvement, allocate resources more effectively, and build a stronger, more resilient security culture. It's about giving organizations the insight they need to make informed decisions and foster lasting cultural change.”

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organisations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilises personalised and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilise workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organisation's biggest asset.

