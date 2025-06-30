Quick Service Restaurants Market Size To Hit USD 2,303.83 Billion By 2034

Ottawa, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global quick service restaurants market size was calculated at USD 971.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise from USD 1,059 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 2,303.83 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.02% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The quick service restaurant market is expanding at a huge pace globally due to their ability to serve foods at a quicker pace along with the convenience of eating them easily on the go without a crockery setup or use of multiple utensils. They also offer budget-friendly food options helpful for different types of people to buy them easily.

Market Overview and Potential

The quick service restaurant market is growing due to tons of reasons and a huge customer base. Busy lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, convenient food options, on-the-go food options, and many other reasons contribute to the fueling of the market's growth. Also known as fast food restaurants, they help people provide food in convenient methods to help people manage their busy lifestyles. Another major reason helpful for the growth of the market is affordable food options. The standardized set menu of such restaurants offers affordable food options.

Hence, Gen Z provides a huge consumer base for such restaurants. Also, such affordable food options are helpful for economically poor people to have a proper meal at less cost. Such restaurants also have a huge consumer base of people who prefer convenience and prefer to order food or select take-out options most of the time rather than cooking at home. Rapid urbanization and the adoption of Western-style food options are also some of the factors contributing to the growth of the quick-service restaurant market. Convenient meal options at affordable prices are a huge combination in the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of Quick Service Restaurants Market



By region, North America holds the largest revenue share of the market due to the convenience, affordability, and developed infrastructure of the region.

By region, Asia Pacific is observed to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing disposable income, urbanization, convenience provided, and technological advancements for serving and managing customers easily.

By service type, the dine-in segment is the dominating segment of the quick-service restaurant market due to the traditional seating arrangement offered by such restaurants.

By service type, the delivery segment is seen to be growing at a notable rate in the foreseen period due to hectic schedules, busy lifestyles, and convenience preferences by consumers.

By cuisine type, Italian cuisine is seen to be highly preferable in the foreseen period due to its high affordability and the ease of consuming it anywhere on the go. By restaurant type, the independent restaurant segment held a major segment in the quick service restaurants market due to the convenience of serving different types of dishes without any restrictions.

Digital Transformation: Market's Largest Potential

Digital transformation in the quick-service restaurant industry is helping the market grow significantly. Online ordering apps and various other online ordering platforms are helping the industry grow and provide consumers with the convenience of getting food to their doorstep easily. It also helps restaurants to optimize their menu and provide multiple food options for better customer engagement with the restaurant. AI algorithms help mobile apps to understand consumer behavior and suggest food options accordingly.



63% of restaurants reported increased sales after integrating online ordering platforms.

In the U.S., 60% of restaurants say delivery generates incremental sales. 51% of restaurants report delivery has grown revenue.



Digital transformation, from mobile apps, kiosks, online platforms, to AI-driven personalization, is not just a trend; it's significantly boosting convenience, increasing revenues, improving operational efficiency , and enhancing customer engagement . With robust market growth, widespread consumer adoption, and major chains like Yum Brands and Burger King seeing measurable upticks in sales and engagement, the trends clearly support your assertion.

What are Major Trends in Quick Service Restaurants Market?



Digital transformation in the fast food industry is helping in the growth of the quick-service restaurant market. Options like online ordering of food, self-service kiosks, and AI personalization of food suggestions are also helping in the growth of the market.

Healthy food options provided by fast food restaurants nowadays are also fueling the growth of the market. Low-calorie food options, plant-based food menus, and the use of healthy ingredients are helping restaurants attract a health-conscious consumer base as well.

Quick service restaurants market is also growing with the help of dine-in options provided by the restaurants. It helps them build personal relations with the customers and also provides them with an engaging environment for improved loyalty consumer base. Such restaurants also organize events and partnerships to enhance their customer base. The use of customer data for customized offers and better food suggestions also helps restaurants maintain their customer loyalty.

Consumer Demand and Analytics for the Growth of Quick Service Restaurants Market:



Affordable Food Options - The food options provided by quick-service restaurants are affordable and pocket-friendly. Hence, people from different economic backgrounds can buy them and have a complete meal. Affordable food options provided by quick service restaurants attract Gen Z who provide a humongous consumer base to a restaurant.

Convenience - Another beneficial factor contributing to the growth of the market is the convenience provided by such restaurants. They pack and offer a variety of food options in convenient packaging. It helps one to carry it easily and have it on the go while traveling. Take-out and delivery options also help in the convenience of consumers. Technological Advancements - Ordering food through mobile applications helps people to order food and get it on their doorstep conveniently. Hence, such options also help in the growth of the market. AI algorithm also helps restaurants to understand the food ordering pattern of a customer and accordingly give food suggestions for improved customer engagement.



What is the Major Challenge for Quick Service Restaurants Market?

Shift Towards Food Options with Sustainable Packaging

Consumer shift towards healthier food options is increasing nowadays. Hence, it becomes a tough situation for quick-service restaurants to provide healthy food option menus as it requires skilled chefs and unusual ingredients. Hence, it also becomes a costly option for restaurants. Consumer awareness of sustainable packaging and eco-friendly practices also acts as a barrier to the growth of the quick-service restaurant market. People today prefer restaurant brands with eco-friendly packaging that helps to maintain the shelf life of their meals and is also easy to travel with.

Quick Service Restaurants Market Regional Analysis:

Which Region Dominated Quick Service Restaurants Market in 2024?

North America dominated the quick service restaurants market in 2024 and is observed to be growing in the foreseen period due to various contributing factors to its growth. Busy schedules, changing lifestyle patterns, the need for convenience, and affordable meal options are some of the major reasons contributing to the growth of the market.

Digital transformation and developed infrastructure are also helping to fuel the market's growth. Online ordering applications and AI algorithms studying the customer's food choices are also some of the helpful factors for the growth of the market in North America. The availability of healthier and plant-based food options is also one of the major factors contributing recently to the growth of the market of the region.

What to Expect from Asian Countries in Quick Service Restaurants Market?

Asia Pacific's quick-service restaurant market is growing significantly due to multiple reasons such as growing disposable income, urbanization, higher demand for convenience, and improving technology. People in countries like India, China, and Japan, with growing disposable income and improving the standard of living form a huge consumer base for the market's growth at a higher pace. People also prefer to order food through various online platforms for the convenience of getting the food at their doorstep. The availability of convenient food options that can be carried on the go for people with hectic schedules also forms a huge consumer base for quick-service restaurants.

