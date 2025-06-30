Quick Service Restaurants Market Size To Hit USD 2,303.83 Billion By 2034
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 9.02%
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 971.38 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 1,059 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 2,303.83 Billion
|Dominated Region
|North America
Quick Service Restaurants Market Segment Analysis
Service Analysis
The dine-in segment dominated the quick service restaurants market in 2024. The dine-in option offered by quick service restaurants helps them engage more customers and allows their business to grow. Gen Z and millennials form a huge base preferring the dine-in option to have quality time with their friends and family. Hence, the restaurants try to provide an engaging and relaxing atmosphere for people to enjoy their time and maintain their loyalty to the business. The restaurants also offer affordable food options which can be easily afforded by Gen Z. Variety of food options along with healthy and plant-based food options also help to attract customers who prefer healthy and sustainable eating.
The delivery segment is observing significant growth in the forecast period. Convenient options of online delivery provided by quick service restaurants are helping in the growth of the market in the forecast period. People today can simply visit different types of online platforms for ordering food online and enjoy the convenience of having different types of cuisines delivered to their doorstep. Hence, such advancing technology is helping in the growth of the market in the predicted timeframe. People prefer to order food online on different types of occasions helping in the growth of the market. The convenience of getting food at the doorstep within minutes at affordable prices is one of the biggest reasons for people ordering food online these days.
Cuisine Type Insights Analysis
American cuisine type held the largest share of quick service restaurants market in 2024. American cuisine, which often includes burgers, fries, fried chicken, sandwiches, and pizzas, is deeply ingrained in the fast-food culture. These menu items have broad appeal across various demographics due to their familiarity, comfort, and taste preferences. American cuisine items in QSRs are typically designed for quick preparation and easy consumption, perfectly aligning with the convenience-driven nature of quick service restaurants. The standardized processes ensure fast service, crucial for busy consumers.
The Italian segment is seen to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Italian food like pizza, pasta, and paninis has broad appeal due to its rich flavors, variety, and comfort-food status. It's increasingly popular among younger consumers and food enthusiasts seeking more diverse options beyond traditional fast food. Italian cuisine often includes ingredients like tomatoes, olive oil, vegetables, and lean proteins, which are perceived as healthier compared to typical fast food options. As consumers become more health-conscious, Italian fast food fits well with these preferences.
Restaurant Type Analysis
The independent restaurant segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. Many independent restaurants are deeply rooted in their local communities, fostering loyalty through personalized service, local sourcing, and community engagement. This connection helps maintain steady customer traffic. Increasingly, consumers value authentic, high-quality food and unique dining atmospheres, which independent restaurants are better positioned to offer compared to standardized chain experiences.
Quick Service Restaurants Market Top Companies
- Chick-fil-A Papa John's International, Inc. Subway IP LLC Starbucks Corporation Yum! Brands, Inc. McDonald's Corporation Restaurant Brands International Inc. The Wendy's Company Dunkin (Inspire Brands) Domino's Pizza, Inc. Pizza Hut Taco Bell
What is Going Around the World in Quick Service Restaurants Market?
- In April 2025 , Rapido announced about plan for launching a food delivery pilot in Bengaluru. The ride-hailing platform is in talks with huge quick-service restaurants such as KFC, McDonald's, and Pizza Hut Indian outlets.
(Source- )
- In November 2024 , Swiggy launched its kitchen equipment procurement service for restaurants listed on the application. It allows restaurants to buy different kitchen equipment at competitive prices.
(Source- )
- In May 2025 , Square launched its handheld device for restaurants and retailers to manage every detail of their business with the help of just one lightweight device. The device allows restaurants and retailers to manage multiple business operations and change them timely as per the advancing business requirements.
(Source- )
Segments Covered in the Report
By Service Type
- Dine-In Takeaway Delivery
By Cuisine Type
- American Italian Asian Others
By Restaurant Type
- Chained Independent
By Region
North America
- U.S. Canada
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India South Korea Thailand
Europe
- Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway
Latin America
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait
