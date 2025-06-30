The Task Force Releases Recommendations To Drive Commercial VBC Adoption

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Todd Van Tol, HCTTF Board Chair, BCBSMIWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (Task Force) – a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers, patient organizations, and value transformation partners – released a resource titled Driving Commercial Value-Based Care Adoption . Employers are central to the U.S. health care system, with employer-sponsored insurance covering over 150 million non-elderly individuals. However, rising premiums have made it increasingly difficult for employees to access the care they need. Value-based care (VBC) offers a promising solution that helps employers control costs while improving health care quality and access.This resource provides a comprehensive look at the current state of commercial VBC, including adoption trends, key barriers, and the roles of major stakeholders, including employers, payers, providers, and patients. The resource outlines the challenges and opportunities facing each group in driving commercial VBC adoption, and it closes with targeted, actionable recommendations to accelerate commercial VBC adoption and innovation.“Employers are uniquely positioned to influence the trajectory of health care in the United States,” said Theresa Dreyer, Chief Executive Officer at the Health Care Transformation Task Force.“As costs continue to rise, this resource offers timely, practical recommendations to help employers and other stakeholders advance value-based care in the commercial market and improve access to high-quality, affordable coverage.”“This resource highlights the collective responsibility and opportunity facing providers, payers, employers, and patients in the shift to value,” said Todd Van Tol, Task Force Chair and Executive Vice President of Health Care Value at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.“Driving greater adoption of commercial value-based care is critical to improving outcomes and lowering costs, and the insights captured in this report can help stakeholders take steps toward a more sustainable, patient-centered health system.”For more information, please visitABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCEThe Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers, purchasers, and partners working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care, and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit .TASK FORCE MEMBERSagilon health . Aledade . American Academy of Family Physicians . American Heart Association . Atlantic Health System . Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts . Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan . Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina . Cambia Health Solutions . Charlie Health . Clarify Health . Community Catalyst . Covera Health . Curana Health . CVS Health . Elevance Health . Evolent . Families USA . Headway . Henry Ford Health . Heritage Provider Network . Honest Medical Group . Innovaccer . Kaiser Permanente . Mark McClellan . MedStar Health . National Partnership for Women & Families . National Patient Advocate Foundation . Navvis . OPN Healthcare . Oshi Health . Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health . Premier . PSW . Sentara Health . Strive Health . Sun River Health . Trinity Health . Washington State Health Care Authority . UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust

