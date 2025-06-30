Cloudibn Empowers Organizations To Secure Microsoft 365 & Azure 24X7 Along With Cybersecurity Services
CloudIBN secures Microsoft 365 & Azure with 24x7 support and expert cybersecurity services, empowering businesses to stay protected always.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CloudIBN, a premier global provider of managed cloud and Cybersecurity Services , announces the expansion of its comprehensive Microsoft-focused offerings by delivering 24x7 Managed Security for Microsoft 365 and Azure. As businesses accelerate cloud adoption, CloudIBN steps in as a strategic partner to secure their digital journey-ensuring complete, always-on protection for Microsoft's most widely used platforms.
With a certified team of Microsoft security experts and a round-the-clock Security Operations Centre (SOC), CloudIBN brings peace of mind to IT teams and business leaders alike. The newly enhanced service guarantees real-time threat detection, automated response, and compliance assurance for organisations that rely on Microsoft 365 and Azure for daily operations.
A New Era for Cybersecurity Solutions in the Cloud
Microsoft 365 and Azure form the foundation of modern enterprises. From collaboration tools like Outlook and Teams to scalable virtual infrastructure and databases in Azure, these platforms host vast amounts of business-critical data. But with that convenience comes an increased attack surface.
As remote work expands and hybrid cloud models become the norm, the threats facing Microsoft environments are evolving rapidly. CloudIBN's 24x7 Cybersecurity Solutions are engineered to proactively address these risks with the speed, intelligence, and precision required in today's digital-first world.
Key Features: End-to-End Protection for Microsoft 365 and Azure
CloudIBN's service delivers enterprise-grade protection and full-stack management of the Microsoft cloud ecosystem. Here's what's included:
Microsoft 365 Security Management
1. Advanced phishing and malware protection with Microsoft Defender for Office 365
2. Conditional access policies, MFA enforcement, and insider risk management
3. Microsoft Purview integration for DLP, data governance, and compliance
4. Secure Score analysis and ongoing policy tuning
Azure Security Management
1. Microsoft Defender for Cloud: posture management and workload protection
2. Azure Firewall, NSG, and endpoint protection configuration
3. Identity management and governance using Microsoft Entra ID
4. Secure DevOps and container protection for cloud-native apps
24x7 SOC Monitoring
1. Real-time alerting through Microsoft Sentinel
2. Human-in-the-loop analysis of high-risk events
3. Incident triage, forensics, and containment support
4. Ongoing threat hunting and analytics
How the Service Works: A Holistic Security Framework
Step 1: Environment Audit
CloudIBN begins with a full assessment of Microsoft 365 and Azure environments to map vulnerabilities, access points, and misconfigurations.
Step 2: Framework Implementation
Microsoft-native tools are integrated and configured in accordance with best practices-backed by CloudIBN's proprietary security blueprint.
Step 3: 24x7 Management & Optimization
SOC teams use Microsoft Sentinel to monitor activity continuously, while automated scripts and expert analysts respond to threats instantly.
Step 4: Reporting & Compliance Reviews
Monthly executive reports highlight improvements, incidents handled, and action plans. Compliance dashboards are maintained and regularly audited.
Why Businesses Trust CloudIBN
CloudIBN's unique approach blends technology, talent, and time-tested security methodology. Key differentiators include:
1. Microsoft Gold Partner with Cloud & Security Competencies
2. Certified Azure & Microsoft 365 Security Engineers (SC-200, AZ-500, MS-500)
3. Dedicated 24x7 SOC with Global Coverage
4. Proven Microsoft Security Deployment Frameworks
5. Tailored Compliance Mapping for HIPAA, ISO, SOC 2, PCI, and GDPR
From email to endpoints, virtual machines to containerized workloads-CloudIBN delivers Cybersecurity Solutions with depth, agility, and clarity.
Microsoft Security Services : Maximized by Expertise
Microsoft provides powerful security tools-but most businesses lack the internal resources or expertise to configure and operate them effectively. CloudIBN unlocks the full potential of:
1.Microsoft Defender for Cloud – Unified security management and threat protection for Azure and hybrid environments
2.Microsoft Sentinel – SIEM-as-a-service with built-in automation and AI-based analytics
3.Microsoft Entra ID – Seamless identity and access management
4.Microsoft Intune – Device and compliance policy enforcement across remote teams
CloudIBN ensures these tools are aligned, integrated, and fully operational-24x7.
Security Without Interruption, Managed by Experts
With the rise of cloud workloads and remote teams, security is no longer optional-it's foundational. CloudIBN's 24x7 Microsoft 365 & Microsoft Security Services offer the
depth, flexibility, and reliability organizations need to secure their Microsoft environments continuously and comprehensively.
Powered by advanced Microsoft security tools and backed by human expertise, CloudIBN delivers the Cybersecurity Solutions modern businesses need to defend, adapt, and grow in a high-risk digital world.
About CloudIBN
Founded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity service provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide
