Perkins Griddle & Go Coming To Middlesex County

Entrepreneurs sign 10-unit deal to expand fast casual brand in New Jersey

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- East Brunswick entrepreneurs and residents Praveen and Geetha Appana recently signed a 10-unit development deal with Perkins American Food Co. to bring Perkins Griddle & Go to Middlesex County. The husband-and-wife duo brings forward established experience, having owned and operated two Indian restaurants, where they honed their skills in the culinary space.Praveen Appana moved to the U.S. in 1998 and launched his career as a software engineer at State Street Bank. He advanced to the position of Assistant Vice President by 2011, accumulating significant experience in the financial sector. Later, he leveraged his IT and finance skills for his entrepreneurial pursuits, beginning in the pharmacy sector. He and his wife established and expanded their pharmacy business, strategically acquiring additional locations in 2013 and 2014.The Praveens later transitioned to the restaurant business, further showcasing their adaptability in different industries. In 2021, Praveen Appana added to his portfolio by delving into e-commerce in 2021. He and his wife's latest joint venture is Perkins Griddle & Go."Perkins Griddle & Go is a great, innovative concept, and we are looking forward to working with the Perkins team to expand it in New Jersey,” said Praveen Appana, Franchisee for Perkins Griddle & Go.The Appanas signed a 10-unit deal that spans Middlesex County. Perkins opened the first Griddle & Go in Canada in late 2024, and more than 20 other locations have been signed for development in the Garden State. New Jersey is the first domestic market to feature the new concept, with the first slated to open at the highly anticipated Netflix Studios campus in Fort Monmouth later this year.Designed for today's fast-paced consumers, Perkins Griddle & Go presents a modern interpretation of American hospitality that represents tradition while embracing the future. The concept features a streamlined design and an elevated café experience within a compact footprint, prioritizing convenience. The restaurant incorporates modern digital menus and self-order kiosks, catering to busy customers seeking a quick meal. For those with more time, a cozy café-style dining experience awaits."We are excited to welcome Praveen and Geetha to the Perkins family and partner with them to expand our Perkins Griddle & Go concept in their home state,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer of Ascent Hospitality Management. They demonstrate incredible passion and dedication, strengthened by an impressive record of building businesses to succeed. We look forward to watching them grow their restaurants and share our new offerings with all the communities they serve."Franchisees have already shown strong interest in Perkins Griddle & Go and are eager to bring this modern take on Perkins to new and existing markets. For more information about Perkins Griddle & Go and franchise opportunities, please visit .About Perkins Griddle & GoPerkins American Food Company, formerly known as Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, has been a beloved heritage brand since its founding in 1958. With a strong commitment to value, quality, and exceptional service, Perkins serves up a delightful array of American classics that cater to today's tastes. At Perkins American Food Company, we know life moves quickly, and finding time for a satisfying meal can be tough. That's why we created Perkins Griddle & Go-a fast-casual dining experience designed to serve guests delicious, high-quality meals at unbeatable prices, all while fitting seamlessly into your busy lifestyle.At Perkins Griddle & Go, guests can enjoy all their Perkins favorites-from Griddle Greats and signature pies to iconic Mammoth Muffins-along with exciting new additions like breakfast sandwiches and avocado toast. We also believe in indulgence, offering a variety of famous bakery treats to brighten your day.For more information about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit .

