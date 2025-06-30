Gulfam Khan Hussain Pays Tribute To Legendary Meena Kumari In Pakeezah Style

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Celebrated actress and writer Gulfam Khan Hussain paid homage to the legendary Meena Kumari by recreating her iconic look from the timeless "Pakeezah".

”Meena Kumari ji was not just an actress - she was poetry in motion. To embody even a fraction of her presence is a deeply humbling experience. This look is my love letter to her, to the film Pakeezah, and to an era of cinema that still breathes in every artist's soul,” Hussain shared.

Hussain was seen donning a blush-pink salwaar kameez with a net dupatta with a heavy golden border on the head. She completed her look with huge jumkas, a nose ring, and light pink-toned makeup.

This look is Hussain's attempt to reintroduce Meena Kumar's elegance through the lens of a modern artist deeply rooted in tradition and art.

Aside from her powerful expressions, Meena Kumar also brought her character to life with her ensembles in the movie. From wearing vibrant colors for her performances to wearing only white otherwise, her choice of attire spoke volumes of her character's mindset in every phase of "Pakeezah".

At the moment, Gulfam is busy with a series of projects that compile art, film, and literature.

She stepped into acting back in 2003 with the TV series "Lipstick". Ever since then, she has been a part of numerous popular shows such as "Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga" as Nazneen, "Naamkarann" as Fatima Banu, "Diya Aur Baati Hum", "Laado 2" as Rajjo Choudhary, and "Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon" as Sanchita Ghosh, to name just a few.

Furthermore, she has also worked in many films including "Ek Hasina Thi"

"Talaash", "Lakshmi", "Astitva", "Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum", and "The Legend of Michael Mishra".

Along with acting, Hussain has also written screenplays for television and films, including the show "Comedy Circus" and the movie "Hisss".