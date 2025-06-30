Baycare Information Services Names Two New Vice Presidents

Dr. Brown is responsible for upholding the strong relationship between the medical staff and the Information Services (IS) department, ensuring that communications are effective and the interests of both groups are translated appropriately.

"I'm thrilled that Dr. Brown is joining BayCare. He's a talented informaticist who values relationships," said BayCare Chief Information Officer Lynnette Clinton. "His expertise will guide the use of our clinical systems into the future."

Dr. Brown's other responsibilities include:



Leading the clinical system steering committee, a subcommittee of the Chief Information Officer Council, ensuring that new IT systems are enterprise-driven with measures of success defined for service, outcome and cost

Partnering with the leader of the Digital Health Council to bring new technology to the organization

Serving as an expert advisor to the IS department

In partnership with the applications team, ensuring the quality and effectiveness of clinical care systems across the health system

Partnering with physicians to contribute to information technology (IT) strategic planning

Providing broad oversight of medical informatics, including supervision of the physician informaticists

Providing oversight of the health system's telemedicine initiatives

Leading physician clinical technology adoption (hospital, ambulatory and BayCare Medical Group) and contributing to electronic medical record optimization priorities

Working collaboratively with other clinical leaders to optimize clinical decision support tools

Working collaboratively with other health system clinical leaders in the standardization of clinical practices, procedures and processes, identification and implementation of evidence based best practices, and system improvements to support clinical excellence Promoting physician use of health information data exchange between BayCare and other providers

"As a practicing pediatrician and informaticist, I strive to take a human-centered approach to understand how people, processes and technology impact the quality of care we deliver," said Dr. Brown. "I'm thrilled to be joining an organization that emphasizes excellence with compassion and look forward to making a difference for the clinicians and patients across the health system."

Prior to joining BayCare, Dr. Brown served as vice president and CMIO of Centra Health in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he was responsible for optimizing the use of the Cerner electronic health record for four hospitals and more than 60 ambulatory practices. He developed Centra's first division of Clinical Informatics to support the clinical optimization of Cerner across different service lines.

During the pandemic, Dr. Brown developed and implemented a telehealth program that continues to help expand access to primary and specialty care for patients in rural areas. He also initiated a Centra Health pilot project leveraging artificial intelligence for clinical documentation in ambulatory practices.

Dr. Brown also has served as associate CMIO at Mission Health in Asheville, North Carolina; medical director of clinical informatics and assistant professor of pediatrics at Tufts University School of Medicine and Baystate Health in Massachusetts; and assistant professor of pediatrics and health evaluation services at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Dr. Brown earned his medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School in New Hampshire and his Bachelor of Arts degree from Wesleyan University in Connecticut. In addition, he was a doctoral student in developmental psychology at Harvard University. He completed his internship and residency in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Virginia.

Philip Karp

As BayCare's new CTO, Karp is responsible for overseeing the current and long-term strategic direction of infrastructure hardware and software technologies, clinical engineering operations and governance, platform currency, and operational excellence to ensure audit readiness and security/service excellence for the enterprise infrastructure.

"I'm incredibly excited to welcome Phil to our team. He's a visionary leader who drives technological advancements and transforms IT within an organization," Clinton said. "He has the depth and breadth to build upon BayCare's strong infrastructure team and environment to take it to the next level."

Karp's other responsibilities include:



Providing leadership proficiency in areas of systems/servers, telephony and networking, storage technology, database management, end-user devices (PCs, smart devices, internet of things), identity and access management, and medical device management/integration

Serving as IT Infrastructure Library practitioner, who effectively dispenses and manages IT services and processes

Possessing technical knowledge with deep understanding of IT infrastructure, systems and technologies to effectively manage and support IT Services securely

Exhibiting strong leadership skills to guide and motivate teams, manage conflicts and drive continuous improvement

Possessing experience in running an enterprise data center with knowledge of energy-efficient practices and technology, backup power and fire suppression systems, and running of a 24/7/365 operations center Having an understanding and knowledge of the management of IS service desk operations with a strong focus on providing excellent customer service, ensuring that users' issues are resolved efficiently and satisfactorily, and being skilled in incident management, including escalation procedures and root cause analysis and elimination skills

"I'm excited to join BayCare and lead a technology team that's already delivering excellent results. My focus will be on amplifying our current strengths while introducing new innovations that advance our operational capabilities," Karp said. "Our shared goal is clear: develop secure, reliable solutions that give clinical staff the technology they need to provide exceptional patient care and directly support BayCare's mission."

Prior to joining BayCare, Karp served as vice president of IT architecture and infrastructure at NYU Langone Health in New York City. He reported to the chief digital information officer and led a team of 800 infrastructure professionals to deliver 24/7 operations, support, architecture and engineering for all technology platforms.

He also served as head of infrastructure at Bridgewater Associates in Westport, Connecticut, where he reported to chief executive officers, led six direct reports and a staff of 250, and managed 24/7 global IT operations; managing director of Wellington Management in Boston, where he reported to the CIO and led a staff of 350 and six direct reports in managing global 24/7 IT operations; director/vice president in Baltimore, Maryland, at Legg Mason, Inc. (acquired by Franklin Templeton Investments), where he reported to the CTO and built and led the Technology Operations and Support team of 115 in providing global support, operations and engineering for all IT platforms; and manager at T. Rowe Price Associates, in Baltimore, where he reported to the head of IT.

Karp earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in computer information systems from Notre Dame of Maryland University in Baltimore and his Master of Science degree in information systems and telecommunications from Johns Hopkins University.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.

SOURCE BayCare Health System